Gabigol goes back to his origins and demonstrates gratitude for Santos before a duel in Vila Belmiro: “A movie plays in his head”

Santos remains active in the market looking for reinforcements for coach Fernando Diniz. While Rueda works to strengthen the cast, Coach Fernando Diniz will have this Saturday (28) the opportunity to make Peixe climb the Brasileirão table and calm the spirits of the leaders and fans, who are already asking for his departure from the club.









However, the opponent of this round is Flamengo. And who will be facing the former club for the Rio team is Gabigol. The striker, who was raised in Vila Belmiro, is loved by most of the fans and without a shadow of a doubt everyone would like the athlete to be on Rueda’s list of signed this season.. However, that will not happen. But the professional showed in his Twitter account all the affection he has for Alvinegro and the happiness of being back in Santos and in Vila Belmiro.

“It’s really fucking awesome to come to Santos wearing Mengão’s shirt… Always special to come where I was “born” and where I learned everything I know until today… Playing in the stadium where I’ve always been to see my idols, what a wonderful feeling! Play a movie in my head of everything that’s ever happened in my life”, said the player, who continued to show great affection for his former club.

“I’m too excited for this game, tomorrow will be another special day for me, my family and my friends here… I thank God for the opportunity to come back here”, concluded the Flemish attacker.