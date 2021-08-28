Gabigol says he is “excited” to meet Santos in Vila Belmiro: “It will be a special day”

The meeting between Santos and Flamengo is special, at least for Gabriel Barbosa. The striker returns this Saturday to Vila Belmiro, where he was raised, and this time wearing the red-black shirt.

It’s really fucking awesome to come to Santos with Mengão’s shirt. Always special to come where I was “born” and where I learned everything I know until today. Play at the stadium where I’ve always been to see my idols, what a wonderful feeling! Plays a movie in the head of everything that has happened in my life… — Gabi 🇧🇷 (@gabigol) August 27, 2021

“It’s always special to come where I was “born” and learned everything I know until today,” Gabigol wrote on her Twitter profile and added: “Playing in the stadium where I’ve always been to see my idols, what a wonderful feeling! that has already happened in my life”.

Gabigol left Santos in 2018, heading for Europe. However, the striker was unable to establish himself in the old continent and, upon returning to Brazil, he chose to defend Flamengo – where he became an idol with the Libertadores title.

.. I’m too excited for this game, tomorrow will be another special day for me, my family and my friends here.. I thank God for the opportunity to come back here, and be able to play with this shirt that I love! VAMOOOOOOO Flamengo 🔥💪🏽 — Gabi 🇧🇷 (@gabigol) August 27, 2021

“I’m too excited for this game, tomorrow will be another special day for me, my family and my friends,” he concluded.

Santos and Flamengo meet this Saturday, at 7pm, in Vila Belmiro – the match is valid for the 18th round of Brasileirão.

