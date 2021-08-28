Gabriel Neves, Calleri, Ivan and more: São Paulo market stirs up just before the window closes

Year in, year out and the transfer window raises doubts among Brazilian fans. Due to the Covid-19 pandemic, the 2021 calendar had to be adapted and the periods for registering athletes from abroad were modified. So, speaking specifically about our country, clubs have until August 30th to register contracts from abroad.









In case of São Paulo, there are three names still on the agenda at the club. Fellow Arnaldo Ribeiro, always attentive to what happens at Morumbi, informs about the situations of center forward Jonathan Calleri, who turns the game and is at the mouth of the tricolor, defensive midfielder Gabriel Neves, from Nacional-URU, and goalkeeper Ivan, from Ponte Black.

All have been surveyed by the board and even received proposals from the hands of Carlos Belmonte, the club’s football director. See the situation of each one monitored by São Paulo:

Calleri: Negotiations can come back (if you don’t close with any club in Europe until the end of the window). Gabriel Neves: Negotiations can return. Great market opportunity for 2022. Ivan: Conversations can resume at the end of the season.

Of the trio, Calleri is the one who “tired” the São Paulo fan the most. In the last month, there were several attempts with the 27-year-old athlete, who wanted to return, but Deportivo Maldonado-URU, the club that holds his economic rights, asked too loudly for a definitive transfer.

Calleri has been an old target of São Paulo in the market since his first visit, in 2016



The deal with Neves, on the other hand, ran into financial obstacles, as Julio Casares did not give up his policy of financial austerity for “madness”. The midfielder has a contract at the Montevideo club until December, that is, he can already sign a pre-link with another team and leave for free in January.

About Ivan, Tiago Volpi’s bad phase makes the fans ask for another more reliable archer. The 23-year-old player returned from wrist surgery – which took him out of action for six months – only at the end of the São Paulo Championship. After an unstable phase in this restart at Macaca, shirt 1 closed the goal in the last games in Serie B.

Ivan has already been harassed by Barcelona and other European clubs, but Palmeiras, Flamengo and Corinthians were others who probed his situation. He has a contract with Moisés Lucarelli until April 2023.