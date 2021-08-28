Giovanna Lancelotti narrates escape with Caio Castro from a hospital in Chile without paying the bill

Giovanna Lancelotti and Caio Castro are longtime friends. Together they have lived several adventure trips. One of them, however, did not work very well: the young artists fled a hospital in Chile without paying the bill for medical care. This is after Caio had an accident and received medical care at a local health unit.

The artist, as narrated in the program “What’s this story, Porchat?”, was invited by a magazine to take photos on a trip in 2014. Excited for having never seen snow before, she decided to invite Caio to accompany her. Two other friends of the actors went together. After spending a few days near a ski resort, they went to Santiago, capital of Chile.

And it was there, as Giovanna tells us, that everything happened: Caio decided to surf in an artificial wave pool in a shopping mall. He ended up falling and seriously injuring his shoulder. “When I looked, he was on the ground, lying with the board. I said ‘f#***’, I didn’t even think about him, I thought ‘the trip’s over,'” she said, who accompanied him in the ambulance. “The doctor came back (already at the hospital) and said ‘you fractured your collarbone into eight pieces. You need to operate now. Either you are going to operate now in Brazil or you go into the operating room and operate right here.’ Caio wanted to return to Brazil . In the meantime, I went to settle the bill and the woman said she gave 3,000 pesos.”

The actress talked about her friend being a bit of a “hard breader”. Caio didn’t say he wouldn’t pay the amount at the time. “He said he wasn’t going to pay and I also said he wasn’t going to pay. At the end of the corridor there was an emergency door. He looked at it and said the following phrase ‘No 3, we’ll run,’ “added Giovanna, on the Porchat program .

In the end, the actress explained that the magazine that had made the invitation for the trip later covered the hospital’s costs.

On Instagram, Caio echoed his friend’s story: “FDP, he told everything”, he joked, laughing.