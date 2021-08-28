Having worked for two rivals in Rio Grande do Sul, Giuliano chose to play for Corinthians in 2021, even with proposals from Internacional and Grêmio to return.

Before Giuliano landed in São Paulo and signed with alvinegro, the rivals from Rio Grande do Sul came to sound out and made proposals to the midfielder, information confirmed by him on the “Jogo Aberto” program this Friday.

Responding to Colorado presenter Renata Fan, Giuliano said he made the choice based on a boy’s dream. “”I followed my heart. I played in the South and was very happy both at Internacional and Grêmio, but when I had the opportunity to come to Corinthians, it was the realization of a boy’s dream because I was a Corinthians fan when I was younger and followed a lot. It was time to make that dream come true, that’s why I opted for Corinthians. But, yes, I had proposals from both Grêmio and Internacional and I chose to make a dream come true at that moment”

Giuliano played for Internacional between 2009 and 2010, having won a Gaucho Championship, the Recopa Sulamericana and the Libertadores da América. He scored 21 goals in 102 games. At Grêmio, Giuliano played between 2014 and 2016. In 108 games, he scored 18 goals and did not win any title.

About Grêmio, Corinthians’ opponent tomorrow (8/27), Giuliano revealed that he has a lot of respect and even friends in the tricolor of Rio Grande do Sul. “I have great respect for Grêmio. I was very happy during the time I was there and I have friends there today. Grêmio is in a difficult situation in the championship, trying to come back from the relegation zone and it will be a difficult game . My heart? I’m defending Corinthians, I want to do my best, do my best performance and win. Regardless of the other side, I respect the other side a lot, but today I defend Corinthians and I’ll do better so we can win.” , he said.

Coming from three games without losing – coincidentally since the debut of Giuliano, against Santos – Corinthians faces Grêmio, this Saturday (08/28), at Arena do Grêmio, at 9 pm.