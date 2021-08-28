‘Give up,’ said coach to the father of Paralympic medalist in Campo Grande · Jornal Midiamax

About to turn 30 years old, the para-athlete from Campo Grande, Yeltsin Francisco Ortega Jacques won the gold medal in the 5,000 meters of men’s athletics T11 (for visually impaired people), this Thursday night (26), at the Games Tokyo Paralympics. But who ended up taking the gift was Campo Grande, as the victory happened precisely on the anniversary date of the brown city.

Born in the capital of Mato Grosso do Sul on September 21, 1991, Yeltsin grew up in Jardim Leblon, where he lived most of his life, and studied at the Nazaré and Brasilina Ferraz Mantero schools. Son of prison guard José Roberto Jacques and Juliane Ortega, he was named after Boris Nicolaievitch Yeltsin, Russia’s first president after the economic collapse of the Soviet Union. Yeltsin was also the first leader of an independent Russia since Tsar Nicholas II.

The father, José, chose this name because the whole situation happened just before the boy was born. Admiring the political figure and his posture, the military decided to honor him in his son, who came into the world with retinitis pigmentosa — a disease that prevents light from entering his vision. The family is the main supporter and the love for the sport is in the blood, as Yelstin’s father was a military pentathlon practitioner and his mother liked basketball.

“Unfortunately, when I took Yeltsin for the first time to training, the teacher came and told me ‘give up, because he won’t show results’, but he was very dedicated, he wanted that, you know. But I didn’t tell him to he did that. I asked other athletes who were training there to help him, to be there encouraging him,” his father told the Mediamax Newspaper.

“At first, the person didn’t feel that he would be an athlete, but he wanted to. One way to encourage me was not to come and say ‘I’m giving you this.’ person to deliver it to him, so that he doesn’t say ‘my father is doing this’ and ‘my father wants me to do this’, that then he would feel integrated by other people, not to be just in the family”, José revealed to report.

In childhood and adolescence, Yeltsin faced bullying in schools. “I had to go several times to talk to the principal, coordinator, to ask the students not to treat him like that”, says the father. Despite having excelled in athletics, Yeltsin began his sporting life practicing judo and entering athletics happened by chance of life. Work of fate.

“It was practically at the age of 10 that everything started. He entered the sport through judo, through Ismac (South Mato Grosso Institute for the Blind), and then there was someone at Ismac, Damião, who signed up for a competition, he’s totally blind. Damião asked Yeltsin to guide him in the competition. On the day of this competition, it rained and Damião didn’t go. The organizer then transferred Damião’s application to Yeltsin. That’s when he started running, and he liked it. He called me, said ‘I’m going to start running street running’, and I was very scared because of his vision, of him having an accident,” recalled José.

“I almost got fine”

In a three-year relationship with biomedical student Janayna Yankha, Yeltsin receives the greatest support from his wife and attends training. They have been married for over a year. To Media MORE, Janayna reported the emotion while following her husband competing on television.

“I came out screaming. I almost got a ticket at the condo,” she said. The whole family reveals that they were confident and believed in the athlete’s victory. “We trained for this. There was already a preparation here and I was very confident that he would get there and give his best on the track. There he will only reap the results,” stated Janayna.

The couple even got to know each other through sport, when Yeltsin went to do a training session at Vila Nasser’s Poliesportivo. There, they started talking and the interest resulted in marriage. The two live in the Capital, in the Tiradentes neighborhood, and live a happy routine, full of sport and companionship, as she is one of the main helpers in their training.

Difficult

All of Yeltsin’s training for the Paralympics took place in Campo Grande, but the road to victory was not an easy one. He only receives support from the State Government, with an athlete’s scholarship of 900 reais, which doesn’t even pay for the tennis he needs to train and compete. According to the family, there is a lack of encouragement.

“A pair of shoes of 1600 reais is for 260 to 280 km, and he does this weekly”, explained the father to Mediamax Newspaper. “There’s a lot of lack of recognition, you know? How many times we went from door to door asking for sponsorship and people denied it. And I think that’s the hardest part. A Paralympic athlete doesn’t have to be seen as a poor thing, he’s an athlete normal, very high output,” detailed Janayna.

Yeltsin, according to his wife, has no sponsorship. He only receives help from an academy in the Capital. “So much so that, when he got injured, I went to look for physiotherapists here, but no one wanted to help, they really closed the doors. So, I took courses and courses to help him with the physio, so that he could recover and we could go far “, reports the wife.

“Where we least expect it, people come and help. One day, he got a haircut and the person looked at him, a boy from José Abrão, and said ‘I’ll give you this sponsorship.’ but so spontaneous and a sponsorship of love, of admiration,” she said, grateful and moved with tears in her eyes.

Family

The family is the main foundation of the parathlete. The father claims to have a very good relationship with his son. “He’s a wonderful person, a winner, since he was born. He didn’t let himself get down for anything, he was never victimized, he trusts him,” he proudly shares.

Patrícia Neves, the stepmother, nurtures a mother’s love. “I tell him he’s my step son, whenever he has a little break, he runs and comes here, we bake a cake, a fish stew, some food he likes… I make a lot of food to please and I’m also praying , more in the background, I don’t show up much. I’m rooting for him, like a son,” she says, moved, and mentions Yeltsin’s biological mother, Juliane, stating that she has a fundamental role in her son’s success: “very hardworking, he even forgot about her to help him,” he said.

“How many athletes do we lose because of this, how many people have I seen give up because they don’t have support? All a child needs, a Paralympic athlete or not, is someone’s encouragement, that someone tells them ‘I believe in you, you will get there,’ I think that’s what people lack,” reflects Janayna.

With a very good family base, the family believes that without this structure, Yeltsin would have given up. “We saw others who were trying and gave up because they didn’t have this family structure either. I say that family is everything”, points out Patrícia.

About Yeltsin

This Thursday (26), Campo Grande has already started the 5,000-meter T11 men’s athletics race, leading, but ended up losing the lead to the Japanese Karasawa. On the last lap, in a surprising run, Yeltsin managed to regain the lead and reach the highest place on the podium.

With the result, Brazil reached 9 medals in the Paralympics, being 2 gold, 3 silver and 4 bronze. Yeltsin was born with low vision. He learned about athletics by helping a friend, who was totally blind, run. So, she started training with him to compete and started her career in the School Paralympics in 2007.

Main achievements: Gold in the 1,500m at the Lima 2019 Parapan American Games; gold in the 1,500m and 5,000m of the Toronto 2015 Parapan American Games; silver in the 1,500m and bronze in the 800m at the 2013 Worlds in France.

