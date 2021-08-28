Globo surprises and announces Marimar’s debut on Globoplay on SBT program

Globo decided to dare in publicizing the launch of the Mexican soap opera Marimar, starring Thalía, on Globoplay. The company announced the novelty in a merchandising action within the Fofocalizador no SBT, to attract the audience of telenovelas from Silvio Santos’ broadcaster. “For those who haven’t watched it, now it’s just at Globoplay”, announced Ana Paula Renault. Chris Flores continued saying that to “follow this incredible soap opera”, all you had to do was subscribe to Globo’s streaming platform to watch this and other Latin classics.

Marimar, which tells the dramas of the protagonist who lives in a small fishing village, was shown for the first time on SBT in 1996 and reruns four more times on the channel. Globoplay has made the soap opera available to its subscribers since Monday.

Globo changes strategy for SBT wildcard debut on Globoplay

In the official release that Globo sent to the press, it is highlighted that Marimar Part 1 will be released and there was no further explanation on the matter. According to NaTelinha, however, at this first moment, the public will be able to marathon 70 chapters of Mexican history. This is a completely different business model from the one being applied by the service.

Since adding soap operas to its catalog in May last year, debuting with A Favorita (2008), Globoplay has always released the plots in their entirety, that is, all the chapters in one fell swoop. And this has continued to be done in recent times, including the acquisition of works from other countries. Now, the strategy has been adjusted to launch Marimar, starring Thalía, who turned 50 on Thursday (26).