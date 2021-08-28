Government of SP allocates R$ 10.3 million from the Aldir Blanc law to 97 municipalities

Resources come from the “reversion” operation, which takes advantage of amounts previously allocated, but which were not used within the deadline

The Government of the State of São Paulo, through the State Secretariat for Culture and Creative Economy, will allocate R$ 10.3 million from the Aldir Blanc Law to 97 municipalities. According to Law 14,150, of May 12, 2021, the operation called “re-reversion” will allow resources that were not used by those contemplated within the term of ProAC LAB 2020 to be used in ProAC LAB 2021, which has subscriptions open until 9/28.

The Aldir Blanc Federal Law, of August 2020, allocates resources for state governments and municipalities to promote culture. In the State of São Paulo, these funds are invested in the cultural development program ProAC LAB.

“The resources of the Aldir Blanc Law are federal, but this is a public policy that has been implemented, even by legal determination, by the states and municipalities”, says Sérgio Sá Leitão, secretary of Culture and Creative Economy of the State of São Paulo.

In all, the ProAC LAB 2021 development program will invest R$ 19.6 million in 400 projects covered by 11 lines, which benefit individuals and companies in the areas of music, theater, dance, circus, audiovisual, visual arts and literature.

According to the rules of the cultural promotion notices of the State of São Paulo, natural and legal persons who received resources from ProAC LAB 2020 will not be considered by ProAC LAB 2021.

“ProAC Lab 2021 is a complement to ProAC LAB 2020 so that we can reach and benefit an even greater number of artists, technicians and producers”, says the secretary.

ProAC LAB 2021 Lines

Theater/Producers: total value R$1 million; value per project BRL 50 thousand

Theater/Groups, companies and stable bodies: total value R$1 million; value per project BRL 50 thousand

Dance/Groups, companies and stable bodies: total value R$1 million; value per project BRL 50 thousand

Circus/Groups, Companies and canvas circuses: total value R$1 million; value per project BRL 50 thousand

Literature/ Authors: total value R$1 million; value per project BRL 50 thousand

Visual arts/ Artists: total value R$1 million; value per project BRL 50 thousand

Music/ Orchestras, bands, fanfares, choirs and symphonic groups: total value R$ 1 million; value per project: BRL 50 thousand

Music/Artists: total value R$1 million; value per project BRL 50 thousand

Audiovisual/ Directors: total amount R$1 million; value per project BRL 50 thousand

Audiovisual/Producers: total value R$1 million; value per project BRL 50 thousand

Points of Culture: total value R$ 2 million; value per project BRL 50 thousand

