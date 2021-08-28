Governor of Pará announces start of booster dose against Covid-19 for this Saturday, 28 | For

The governor of Pará, Helder Barbalho, announced this Friday (27) that the state will start applying the booster dose against Covid-19 this Saturday (28). The measure anticipates by more than 15 days the guidance of the Ministry of Health, which scheduled the sending of extra doses to the states from 15 September.

According to Helder Barbalho, the booster dose vaccination respects the guidelines of the Scientific Committee and also all analyzes and studies in science and health.

“We are going to start with elderly people who are institutionalized, who are in nursing homes, health care homes, and from there, vaccinate the elderly who were the first to have the opportunity to vaccinate there in the beginning,” he said.

On Wednesday (25), the Ministry of Health announced that the booster dose of the Covid-19 vaccine will be offered in Brazil. According to the initial schedule, the immunizers will be sent to the states from September 15th.

According to guidelines from the Ministry of Health, the booster dose is indicated for the elderly who completed the vaccination schedule for more than six months. In the case of “immunosuppressed”, they must wait 28 days after the second dose.

“Immunosuppressed” patients include, for example, people with cancer, people living with HIV, transplant recipients and others with weakened immune systems, which makes the patient more susceptible to infections.

The folder said that the immunization should be done, preferably, with a dose of Pfizer, or alternatively, with the viral vector vaccine from Janssen or AstraZeneca.

The ministry also said that the interval between the doses of Pfizer and AstraZeneca will be reduced from September: it will go from 12 weeks to 8 weeks.

Pará reaches 582,752 cases of Covid-19 and 16,435 deaths

