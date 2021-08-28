Green Goblin Villain Appears In Amazing Spider-Man 3 Video

Earlier this week we had the release of the first trailer for Spider-Man 3, which earned the subtitle no return home and arrives in Brazilian cinemas on December 16th.

Giving a preview of the multiverse, the trailer blew up the heads of Marvel fans, while still opting to reserve most of the surprises that Spider-Man 3 prepares for the audience.

For example, we didn’t have any footage of the two most anticipated comebacks: Tobey Maguire and Andrew Garfield, which maybe Sony and Marvel are opting to reveal only in theaters.

In addition, Spider-Man 3 it will also feature a formation of the Sinister Sextet, composed of villains from different realities, and even in this matter the trailer decided to reveal only one explicitly: Doctor Octopus, again played by Alfred Molina.

But the trailer gives a nice hint of another villain who will be present in Spider-Man 3: the Green Goblin, played once again by Willem Dafoe. The preview indicates his participation in the film through his famous grenades:

Previously, there were descriptions pointing out that the look of Duende Verde will not be the same as the 2002 movie, but something more faithful to the comics. And getting ahead, the fan Taran Singh already imagined this new look of the villain by inserting it in the trailer for Spider-Man 3. Check it below:

Looking forward to the Green Goblin in Spider-Man 3?

The insertion was very organic, and maybe we have a scene like that, now official, in the next trailer for Spider-Man 3, due out in October. Anxious? Keep following the Marvel legacy not to miss anything new!

Spider-Man: No Return Home is the official title of the sequel to Spider-Man: Away from Home. The third solo film starring Tom Holland. The film is part of the MCU Multiverse Trilogy, started by WandaVision and followed by Doctor Strange 2!

In addition to Holland, the EPIC cast of Spider-Man 3 count with Benedict Cumberbatch, Zendaya and Jacob Batalon. Yes, veterans are back! Including Tobey Maguire, Andrew Garfield and the villains: Willem Dafoe (Green elf), Alfred Molina (Doctor Octopus) and Jamie Foxx (Electro)!

Can you believe?! THE ARANHAVERSO IS REAL and the film is currently scheduled to hit theaters on the day 17 of DECEMBER 2021.

