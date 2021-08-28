Grêmio has turns of Geromel and Maicon in the related

On Friday, Grêmio released the list of players related to the match against Corinthians, at the weekend, for the Brasileirão. Geromel and Maicon return, while Luiz Fernando is absent.

Defender Pedro Geromel was close to being available against Flamengo. However, still not fully recovered from the injury, he was preserved.

The Maicon defensive midfielder also returns after a muscle injury. He felt it in the victory over Cuiabá, in a late game for the 4th round of the Brasileirão and, since then, he has been working to make himself available again.

Another returnee is defender Ruan. After signing a contract with Sassuolo, the defender’s name was re-published in the CBF’s IDB in time to be related. However, due to lack of game rhythm, he must remain on the bench.

Already the striker Luiz Fernando is left out. The player has been challenged by the fans when he appears as an option and, once again, he did not enter well in the rout suffered by Flamengo, in the Copa do Brasil. The forward made the penalty that resulted in the fourth goal of the Cariocas.

The probable Grêmio of Luiz Felipe Scolari for the match has Chapecó; Vanderson, Geromel, Kannemann and Rafinha; Thiago Santos, Lucas Silva, Villasanti, Ferreira (Campáz) and Alisson; Borja.

Grêmio faces Corinthians, on Saturday, at 9 pm. The match, valid for the 18th round of the Brasileirão, takes place at the Arena.





