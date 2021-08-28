Grêmio squad: Campaz and Ferreira dispute Douglas Costa’s spot in attack | Guild

Grêmio ended its preparations to face Corinthians, for the 18th round of the Brasileirão, with training this Friday. Coach Luiz Felipe Scolari remains uncertain in the vacancy of Douglas Costa, injured, in attack. Ruan is reconnected after a trip to Europe. Geromel and Maicon are also available again.

+ Douglas Costa is out for one month due to injury

Ruan is on the concentrate list for Saturday’s match. However, he spent the entire week without training due to the trip to Italy to settle the final details of the transfer to Sassuolo. Already Geromel should team up again with Kannemann in defence.

The main question is for the attack. Campaz and Ferreira compete for the spot on the right wing.

A likely lineup has Gabriel Chapecó; Vanderson, Geromel, Kannemann and Rafinha; Thiago Santos, Lucas Silva and Villasanti; Alisson, Campaz (Ferreira) and Borja.

1 of 1 Campaz at Grêmio training — Photo: Lucas Uebel/Grêmio Campaz in Grêmio training — Photo: Lucas Uebel/Grêmio

Maicon starts on the bench after recovering from a muscle injury sustained last week. Another who returned to training is Churín after a long period with a muscle problem, but still unrelated.

Left-back Guilherme Guedes is also part of the work, recovered from a blow to his left knee. However, it remains out of the relationship for the game.

Grêmio and Corinthians face off at the Arena from 9 pm on Saturday, for the 18th round of the Brazilian Championship. In 17th place with 16 points, the Tricolor leaves the relegation zone in case of victory.

