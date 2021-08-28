Group sends letter to Paulo Guedes requesting extension of MEI debt

Organizers of the Basic Income We Want Campaign sent an official letter to Paulo Guedes, Minister of Economy, asking that individual micro-entrepreneurs have more time to pay off their tax debts. (Photo: Pedro Ladeira/Folhapress)

Individual micro-entrepreneurs ask for more time to pay off their tax debts;

If they do not pay related arrears, the CNPJ will be included in the Active Debt;

It is estimated that 4.4 million micro-entrepreneurs are in debt with the Federal Revenue.

Organizers of the Basic Income We Want Campaign sent an official letter to Paulo Guedes, Minister of Economy, asking that individual microentrepreneurs (MEI) have more time to pay off their tax debts. The deadline ends next Tuesday, August 31st. If they do not pay arrears related to DAS (Receipt Document of the Simples Nacional), the CNPJ will be included in the Active Debt, in addition to other losses to the worker.

Anyone who is MEI has a tax debt and cannot pay or pay in installments by the end of this month may be charged in court.

Starting in September, the Internal Revenue Service will forward unregulated debts for registration in the Dívida Ativa. This debt will be charged in court with interest and other charges provided for by law. “We were contacted by micro-entrepreneurs who are desperate with the possibility of losing their CNPJ when they need to work most. And this is inhumane”, explains Paola Carvalho, director of Institutional Relations of the Brazilian Network of Basic Income (RBRB), one of the member organizations of the Campaign Basic Income We Want.

It is estimated that 4.4 million micro-entrepreneurs are in debt with the Federal Revenue. If they are enrolled in active debt, they may lose INSS coverage, have their CNPJ canceled and increase the difficulty in obtaining new financing

“We live in a critical period in Brazilian history, living with a health crisis produced by the Covid-19 pandemic. This fact affects all social and economic aspects of our society, where MEIs are also affected”, argued the RBRB in a letter to the minister .

“According to the Internal Revenue Service portal, the MEI will be able to regularize debts to the farm until the deadline of August 31. The debts to which the portal refers are those that are open until December 2020, which were declared in the DASN – SIMEI (Annual Simplified Declaration for the Individual Microentrepreneur)”, explains Nádia Soares, manager of the tax area of ​​the consultancy Crowe.

The expert recalls that, as of September, the Federal Revenue Service will forward the debts calculated in the Simplified Annual Statements to the Individual Microentrepreneur (DASN-Simei), not regularized, for registration in Active Debt.