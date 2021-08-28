Guardiola reveals what he told Manchester City players at half-time in rout against Arsenal

After the 5-0 rout on the Arsenal by the 3rd round of the Premier League, Pep Guardiola, coach of the Manchester City, revealed how was the conversation with the players of his team during the break of the match.

City had no pity on the Gunners and ended the first half 3-0 on the scoreboard. To make matters worse, Arsenal had midfielder Xhaka sent off for a wrong tackle.

In the second stage, Guardiola’s team still scored two more goals to complete the victory.

“I said to respect the opponent, to take our process and our work seriously. We create chances, we score two more, the most important thing is that we play respecting the opponent and not fooling around with the ball. We are still in the process of improvement. As I told the players after the game. It was good to win today, but we have to be better,” he told BBC Sports.

Gündogan, Ferrán Torres (2), Gabriel Jesus and Rodri scored City’s goals. The Brazilian also contributed with an assistance.

“We scored a goal we didn’t deserve. We don’t play so well to score a goal. The first time we reached Arsenal’s midfield, we scored. We had problems in the first 15-20 minutes of our training. After the 2-0 and the sending-off, the game is completely different.”

Guardiola also praised Mikel Arteta, currently coach of Arsenal and his former assistant at Manchester City.

“Arteta knows how much I love him. The two or three years he was here was important for what we built. People want results immediately, with the players I had today, Ben White, Thomas Partey, many players were missing. Without it, it’s hard. I know his conscience as a coach and as a leader, by the time everyone is back he will do an excellent job. I know this because I know him, I know the work he can do.”