Guedes’ Plan B to make the new Bolsa Família feasible

SAO PAULO – Minister Paulo Guedes (Economy) said this Thursday (26), that Auxílio Brasil – a cash transfer program that the government is trying to remove from the paper to replace Bolsa Família – does not depend economically on the approval of the reform. of the Income Tax to be implemented.

The speech contrasts with what had been defended by the economic team itself. Also, in the statement of reasons for the Income Tax Bill, Guedes said that taxation on dividends could be considered a “compensatory measure” for an eventual increase in expenses, “as a result of the federal government’s new social program”.

During the panel, he explained that there are two approaches to the relationship between Auxílio Brasil and the bill that deals with the reform of the Income Tax, in progress in the Chamber of Deputies.

From an economic point of view, the minister argues that “one thing has nothing to do with the other”. “The tax reform is neutral,” he said. In other words, in theory, the proposal would not directly generate resources to account for an increase in expenses provided for in the new program.

“On the other hand, there was an increase in collection of BRL 270 billion above the forecast [em 2021]. If I take 10% of that, it’s just a Bolsa Família, which goes to R$ 300 [de tíquete médio mensal]. So, of course, you have plenty of money to do this. But Brazil is the country of the stamp”, he pointed out.

But, from a legal point of view, the Fiscal Responsibility Law determines that no government can create a continued expense without indicating the respective source of income or the reduction of another expense.

In view of the restriction, the government chose to indicate, in the reform of the Income Tax, that revenues from the taxation of distributed profits and dividends would be precisely the source of financing for the “turbined” Bolsa Família.

“So, we are obliged to look in the Income Tax package for a piece of Income Tax and say: ‘this is the money we are stamping to give the Bolsa Família,’” he explained.

Amidst the difficulties faced to pass the bill in the National Congress, doubts are growing about alternative ways for the government to pay for new expenses with the social program – Bolsonaro’s priority for 2022.

Guedes’ Plan B, however, sounds not much simpler than the initial idea.

“If there wasn’t this way, then you have to look for the stamp in something else, although the resource already exists. For example: elimination of subsidies, which is also an economically good solution”.

Cutting tax benefits to economic sectors is a movement usually considered complex in the political world. On the eve of general elections, the window of opportunity may be even smaller.

