Gugu inheritance dispute wins new chapters after accusations – Photos

The dispute for the inheritance of Gugu Liberato, dead in November 2019, gained new chapters over the past few days. According to information from columnist Flavio Ricco, from R7, on Friday (27), the Justice denied the request for child support made by lawyer Nelson Wilians for the daughters of Gugu Liberato, Marina and Sofia, 17 years old, in the amount of R$100 thousand. A few days earlier, however, the twins appeared on video accusing the aunt and guardian, Aparecida Liberato, lying in the process. Check out the new chapters of the fight that caused a rift in the Liberato family Disclosure

The court also denied, according to Ricco, the twins’ request for an audit to be carried out on their aunt Aparecida’s inventory and actions. With this, Gugu’s sister remains as the administrator of the assets under the supervision of the judge. The decision, it is noteworthy, was published in the Official Gazette on July 28th, that is, before the video release Instagram

According to the images, which were revealed by Léo Dias this week, the girls question the administration of the assets left by their father, who died after a domestic accident in 2019, in the United States, and also defend the recognition of the stable union between the presenter and the mother, Rose Miriam. “My aunt and the lawyers say my mother didn’t have a stable relationship with my father, but they did. We were a family and the only ones who know the truth are us. I don’t know why they don’t recognize my mother as my father’s partner. , because I recognize it,” Sofia said in the video, which was originally sent to court

Marina, who would have been without talking to her uncles and cousins ​​for months, also reported the removal of some family members during the process. “Before, they wanted to talk to me, but when I disagreed with them, they didn’t want to anymore. They said they will never accept that my mother was my father’s partner and that we should not get involved in anything,” said the young woman. According to Sofia, the aunt would control until their decision whether or not they could have a car. “I went to ask for a car, I didn’t have one and I really wanted to have a car. I asked my aunt for the Porsche that I always dreamed of having and she said that she spoke to the prosecutor and that the prosecutor had said I couldn’t have this car , which was very luxurious for a 17 year old. I ended up buying a car that was half the price of what I wanted and I wasn’t happy” instagram reproduction

After the video was released, João Augusto and Marina stopped following each other on Instagram. According to the columnist Keila Jimenez, of R7, the dispute for property caused a rift in the family See more: Children of Gugu stop following on the web after split by inheritance Reproduction/Instagram

On Friday morning (27), Marina and Sofia, aged 17, recorded a video, shared on social media, explaining the controversy surrounding the presenter’s heritage. In defense, Sofia explained that the video was leaked and that the subject is much bigger than the history of buying the car.. “So, I’m making this video to clarify a few things for you. For all the people who are criticizing and judging me, since the video leaked, I suggest you watch the entire video, so you understand the context of the video. You’ll see that it’s not actually a car purchase, it’s a much more serious and important issue behind it,” he said. Disclosure/Record TV