Gustavo Florentín breaks 32 years without foreign coaches at Sport; see list | sport

The hiring of Paraguayan Gustavo Florentín breaks a 32-year mark without foreign technicians on Ilha do Retiro. Working in Brazil for the first time, the coach is the 11th “gringo” to take charge of Rubro-negro. He arrives at the club with a contract until the end of this year and has the possibility of renewal if he stays in the Serie A of the Brazilian Nationals.

1 of 1 Gustavo Florentín is Sport’s new coach — Photo: Luis Vera/Getty Images Gustavo Florentín is Sport’s new coach — Photo: Luis Vera/Getty Images

Before the Paraguayan, the last foreign coach on Ilha do Retiro had been Pedro Rocha, from Uruguay. He joined the club in March 1989 to replace Carlos Gainete, but remained for just 11 games – being fired after a loss to Náutico. The data were broken down by Nivaldo Machado Neto, from the page “Sport Números”.

In addition to Pedro Rocha, Rubro-negro had three Argentines and six Uruguayans in charge of the team. Gustavo Florentín, therefore, will be the first Paraguayan to lead Sport.

The most expressive work in this section happened with Valentín Navamuel, from Argentina. He had two spells in Ilha do Retiro and won three titles in the Pernambuco Championship: in 1938, 1942 and 1943.

Besides Navamuel, only Dante Bianchi (also from Argentina) won more than one title for Rubro-negro – with the 1956 and 1958 State Championships. The other foreign coaches who raised cups for Sport were Carlos Viola and José Fiorotti.

A curious case in Ilha do Retiro happened with the Uruguayan Raúl Bentancor. He arrived at Sport in 1959 still as an athlete, played for five seasons – scoring 91 goals – and became a coach when he retired. As a coach, he led the Lion in 1963, but without winning titles.

Now, Gustavo Florentín arrives with the mission of keeping Rubro-negro in the Serie A of the Brazilian Nationals. The team is in the relegation zone, in 18th place and with 15 points – three behind the first team outside the Z-4. The commander should make his debut against Athletico, at Arena da Baixada, in the 19th round.

Foreign technicians from sport

Gustavo Florentín (2021) – Paraguay Pedro Rocha (1989) – Uruguay Filpo Núñez (1983) – Argentina Raúl Bentancor (1963) – Uruguay Dante Bianchi (1956 to 1959; 1965 and 1969) – Argentina – Won the titles of Pernambuco in 1956 and 1958 José Fiorotti (1953) – Uruguay – Won the title of Pernambuco in 1953 Salvador Perine (1949 and 1953) – Uruguay Ricardo Díez (1941 and 1947) – Uruguay Valentín Navamuel (1938; 1942 to 1943) – Argentina – Won the titles of Pernambucano in 1938, 1942 and 1943 Carlos Viola (1928) – Uruguay – Won the title of Pernambuco in 1928 Pedro Mazullo (1919) – Uruguay