Hazard could be Cristiano Ronaldo’s replacement at Juventus, says the newspaper

Juventus goes to the market in search of a replacement for the vacancy left by Cristiano Ronaldo, who this Friday (27) was made official as Manchester United’s new reinforcement. According to the newspaper ‘Marca’, the name of Eden Hazard is circulating behind the scenes of the Old Lady to assume the number 7 shirt in Turin.

Hazard has another three-year contract with Real Madrid, but since leaving Chelsea in the 2019/20 season, he still hasn’t managed to take off with the merengue shirt. The Belgian striker has suffered several injuries in Spain and is far from his best form. Therefore, the Blancos would be willing to talk to the Italians about a possible negotiation, as the ‘Marca’ points out.

Hazard’s idea, however, is to stay at Real Madrid and regain his good football. The Belgian started the season as the starting lineup for coach Carlo Ancelotti’s team, but he knows that the possible arrival of Kylian Mbappé at the Santiago Bernabéu could put an end to his plans to establish himself in the team. In this scenario, a trip to Juventus wouldn’t be bad for the player.

So far, Juventus has not made any official proposal to the Spaniards. The bianconero club does not intend to invest heavily in this window to keep their coffers balanced, in addition to the desire to repatriate midfielder Miralem Pjanic, who would be in advanced negotiations to return to Turin.

Eden Hazard played in 45 matches for Real Madrid. He has scored just five goals and seven assists over his two years in Spain.