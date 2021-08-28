Henrique Bonadio is praised for his energy on stage as he sings ‘Hey Jude’ in the last Battle of ‘The Voice Kids’ | 2021

The end of The Voice Kids Battles phase was marked by the performance of a quartet. As Team Teló ended the Blind Auditions with one more participant, the technician had the mission to prepare four voices for a unique show at Batalhas. And they shone! ✨✨✨

Clarah Passos, Henrique Bonadio, Júlia Antonini and Maria Alice Martins sang the anthem “Hey Jude”, From Beatles, and it was chilling. “What a beautiful thing, guys”, praised Marcio Garcia, followed by Brown: “What a magical thing. It was a huge beauty, I’m astonished!”

Clarah Passos, Henrique Bonadio, Júlia Antonini and Maria Alice Martins sing ‘Hey Jude’

At home, the audience was also moved by watching the kids’ show 👏🥺

Quartet of Time Teló performed with 'Hey Jude', by the Beatles

Next, Teló had to decide which participant would go on to the next program. The coach praised everyone and announced Henrique as the winner of Batalha.

“Henrique Bonadio, generous partner with the girls on stage. You have a rock and roll soul that is very nice to see, man. A great singer, he took advantage of your rock and roll soul and broke it in this fashion”, said Teló.

Viewers also praised on the internet the energy that the São Paulo native, from Vinhedo, brought to the stage.

Praise Henrique Bonadio

Henrique Bonadio won the Battle singing 'Hey Jude'

Straight from Vinhedo, São Paulo, the 13-year-old participant arrived at the Audições a Cegas singing “Patience”, hit of Armas e Rosas, and turned the three chairs. Henrique chose to join Time Teló and surprised the technicians by answering about his relationship with music producer Rick Bonadio. “Yes, Bonadio is my uncle. And he’s a big influence on me,” explained the boy.

In an interview with Gshow, Henrique said that he dreams of singing “Livin’ On A Prayer” with Jon Bon Jovi.

Henrique Bonadio, who performed with ‘Patience’ at the Audições, dreams of singing with Jon Bon Jovi

Henrique Bonadio conquered Michel Teló and is on ‘The Voice Kids’

