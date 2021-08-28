high demand may cause Map to reallocate resources

Given the increased demand for rural credit in the 2021/22 Harvest Plan, the Ministry of Agriculture (Map), informed that it is studying the adequacy of resources for investment programs as of September. According to the folder, only in the first month of contracting rural credit, financing reached R$ 27 billion, an increase of 16% compared to the same period of the last harvest. In July, R$6.8 billion were contracted for investments, equivalent to 9% of the R$73.4 billion made available for this purpose.

The measure that impacts the offer of rural credit began to be considered after the National Bank for Economic and Social Development (BNDES) communicated to financial agents the suspension of new requests for financing of investment programs, as those that had already been filed by the bank account for a large part of the available resources.

According to the director of Credit and Information at the Ministry’s Agricultural Policy Secretariat, Wilson Vaz de Araújo, the Ministry may propose the reallocation of resources based on contracts made at Sicor/Bacen. “Relocation needs will be evaluated in light of the availability and prospects of hiring in each program and the performance of different financial agents that operate with equalized resources.”

The director informed that the relocation can take place in four moments of the crop year: September, November, February and May. “Given the limitations of budget resources and the heated demand for rural credit for agricultural investments, it is natural that the resources made available, although they have been sharply increased in the current harvest, will be exhausted before the end of the period, as occurred last year” , explains the director.

In addition to the relocation under study, the Federal Government has been working with financial agents to make their own lines of investment feasible, in order to complement rural credit resources, as is already the case at Banco do Brasil, through Invest Agro, and at BNDES, through BNDES – Rural Credit.

End of rural credit in banks

The suspension of funding requests by BNDES initially covered the PCA (Construction and Expansion of Warehouses) and Prodecoop (cooperatives), whose authorized limits for the bank were, respectively, R$ 696.7 million and R$ 1.087 billion. Subsequently, the suspension included Inovagro (R$893 million), Procap-Agro (R$520 million), PCA with a capacity of up to 6 thousand tons (R$319.8 million) and partially Pronaf (R$587 .1 million).

According to Wilson Vaz de Araújo, although the BNDES has already signaled the exhaustion of resources allocated to these programs, it should be noted that a small portion of this rural credit was effectively contracted and registered in the Sicor System, of the Central Bank. This is because the financing proposals filed sometimes require a relatively long period of analysis until their effective contracting.

Vaz de Araújo also highlights that although the BNDES is responsible for the largest share of equalized resources in investment programs, Law No. 13,986/2020 opened the possibility for other financial agents to operate equalized resources in rural credit. There are currently a total of 12 banks (Banco do Brasil, Banrisul, BDMG, BNDES, Bradesco, BRDE, CEF, CNH Industrial, Credicoamo, Cresol, Sicoob and Sicred).

The director explains that the BNDES maintains hegemony and relevance in the transfer of investment resources, given its prominent role in the intermediation of more than 30 banks in the process of financing agricultural investments, especially for credit cooperatives. The distribution of resources to a greater number of financial agents resulted in the following levels of BNDES participation in investment programs, which have suspended protocols: Inovagro (34%), Prodecoop (66%), Procap-Agro (35%), Pronaf (27%) and PCA (35%).

In addition to equalizable resources from BNDES (R$ 1.016 billion) and other banks (R$ 1.9 billion) for the PCA, this program has the availability of Mandatory Resources, arising from Demands on Demand Deposits (R$ 1, 2 billion), totaling R$4.12 billion. In this case, the BNDES’ participation in the total resources for the PCA is 25%.

Thus, even with the suspension of the protocol of new proposals by the BNDES, rural producers can seek financing for investments in banks that have resources for the aforementioned programs.