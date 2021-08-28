How much does it cost to save a millionaire marriage? Discover the value that Sammy and Pyong Lee invested

Sammy Lee and Pyong Lee are trying to save their marriage (Play / Instagram @pyonglee)

Sammy Lee and Pyong Lee are living intense days since the magician isolated himself to participate in “Ilha Record”. The reality show, which could be another one in its history, was the scene of a crisis in her marriage that caused a separation in recent weeks.

In the previews of the program, a scene of the businessman in bed, under the duvet with Antonela Avellaneda, was the trigger for the end. He was accused of cheating on his wife, who was at home with his son, Jake. Other stories show that after the end of the program’s recordings, on an island, he would have stayed with the Argentine in a hotel while his wife was in another.

Read too:

But after showing the previous scene, showing that there wasn’t much more than a conversation with them closer and an exchange of affection, they spoke again and decided to give the union another chance. With assets running into the millions, Sammy even left the house and rented a mansion to call his own.

According to information published by columnists Leo Dias and Erlan Bastos, and confirmed by Sammy’s advisors, they decided to retire for six days in a retreat celebrated by celebrities in the interior of Minas Gerais. At Estância Paraíso – Ministry of Restoring Lives, they will carry out the Renovo project.

During their time there, the couple will participate in lectures, one-on-one sessions with religious leaders, sessions with psychologists and activities to renew the couple’s faith and unity towards the religious beliefs they believe.

“Dynamics and physical activities promoting the restoration of the spirit, soul and body: Pilates, walking, etc. Spiritual and ministerial renewal, aiming to align with the call of God for your life”, says the Renovo program.

The program, which will last six days and began on the 24th, cost just over R$5.5 thousand. The amount covers activities, accommodation and meals, as well as everything they need until then. Direct flights from Congonhas to Confins may have cost around R$4,000, the two sections for the couple. The Uber ride from the airport to the location costs R$63 for the cheapest service and R$120 for the most expensive one.