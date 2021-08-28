Hulk thanks the return to the Brazilian team after 5 years: “An immense joy”

This Monday (27), the CBF (Brazilian Football Confederation) announced the call-up of nine players for the vacancies left by those who were not released by European clubs. One of them is striker Hulk, a highlight of Atlético-MG in the 2021 season. He returns to the Brazilian team after five years out.









The main moment of the striker with the green and yellow jersey was between 2013 and 2014, when he was champion of the Confederations Cup and was in the starting line-up for the World Cup. At the Worlds, however, the performance was below expectations: no goals and, as a bonus, he was in the 7-1 suffered against Germany.

After the Cup, Hulk was out of the national team for a year, returning only in 2015, when he scored in two friendlies against Costa Rica and the United States. The forward also participated in the Copa América Centenario before going to play in Chinese football, leaving the spotlight and no longer being called up for the Brazilian national team.

Hulk declared, on his Instagram, how he feels about returning to the Brazilian team: “After 5 years, going back to wearing the Brazilian national team’s shirt is without a doubt an immense joy that I can only be grateful for. All honor and all Glory to you Lord. Gratitude always to GOD”.

The Brazilian team has three commitments for the qualifiers in September. On the 2nd, the opponent will be Chile, in Santiago. Afterwards, Brazil will face Argentina on the 5th and Peru on the 9th, in São Paulo and Recife, respectively.