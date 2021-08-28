‘I ate insects to survive’: how Madagascar became an example of famine and drought caused by climate change

By
Abhishek Pratap
-
0

  • Andrew Harding
  • BBC News Africa Correspondent

Retoboha, 4, getting MUAC measurements taken by WFP officials in Ambovombe, one of the districts with a very high number of malnourished children.

Credit, WFP/Tsiory Andriantsoarana

Photo caption,

At least half a million children under the age of five are at risk of acute malnutrition, according to the UN

Madagascar is on the verge of suffering the world’s first “climate change famine”.

According to the UN (United Nations), tens of thousands of people are already suffering “catastrophic” levels of hunger and food insecurity after four years without rain.

The worst drought in four decades has devastated isolated farming communities in the south of the country, where families turn to insects to survive.

“These are conditions of destitution caused by the climate and not by conflict,” says Shelley Thakral of the United Nations World Food Program.

