Transsexual Juju Oliveira, who in August of last year went public revealing she was a victim of bullying and who is called “Fofão” on the streets for having her face deformed after using industrial silicone, has been using social networks to ask for financial help.

First, the gaúcha from Passo Fundo (RS) said she needed to raise a sum to pay for exams and buy a ticket to São Paulo, where she would consult with a specialist to try to remove the product she put on her face. To no avail, now she asks Pix to support himself.

“I can’t support myself. That’s why I do need to ask for Pix. Any amount, everything helps”, she says in a post, revealing that she hasn’t received any more help. “I often miss lunch, I have to go to bed hungry, asking for pix and no one helping. Please help me,” he wrote in another publication, sharing his e-mail for the donation through Pix.

Last year, she created a virtual kitty for the purpose of having surgery. At the time, she was accused by internet users of using the money to buy a motorcycle and clothes. In April, Juju went public to say that he had donated the R$20,000 collected to a charity institution. Since then, he has been relying on the help of internet users to live.

The 30-year-old from Rio Grande do Sul worked on the street doing programs. In 2017, she performed the procedure on her face in a clandestine clinic and paid to have 250 ml of industrial silicone, which was spread over her cheek, nose, chin and jaw.

In July of this year, she said that she discovered, through an examination, that the product injected into her face would not be industrial silicone, but mineral oil, which would have caused its deformation.

“I paid for industrial silicone. The face was very different. Today I went to get the exam and found out that it’s not silicone. I went three times to the person who applied it and look at what they put on my face: mineral oil. Is it mineral oil? Laxative to shit! I did the first pump, I didn’t see results. I did it three times. They filled my face with laxative. In the first year it was very good, and then it continued to increase, to deform”, she told your Instagram followers.

Bullying in the streets: ‘They call me ‘Fofão’

Juju made an outburst on social media talking about the bullying he has been suffering for having put silicone on his face. In a video posted on her Facebook on August 17, she reports that she is still a victim of attacks because of the result.

“They pass by and call me Fofão. I was a person like any other, so I invented to do this on my face: silicone. Then it worked out. It swelled and stayed that way. It was my mistake”, he laments. “I’m just wanting a little respect. I am a 30 year old transvestite. I’m from Passo Fundo, I’ve always lived here. I want to ask for a little more respect”.

In the published video, she also said that she works on the street, doing a program: “I’m not here complaining about anything. I’m just wanting respect. I’m a transvestite, I’m 30 years old, I work on the street, and every time people see me they see me. they shout: Fofão!’. It’s not for comparing me to Fofão, it’s for the lack of respect for the state I’m in. Look at my face. Many times I don’t want to come here, but I need to earn some change.”

