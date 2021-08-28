‘I didn’t want our story to end up in the hands of the Taliban,’ says Afghan female robotics group who escaped from Afghanistan | World

the young saghar , 17, left his home, family and friends in Afghanistan to flee the Taliban, which returned to power after the end of two decades of American occupation.

She is one of five girls on the female robotics team who left the country last week in fear of persecution from the extremist regime.

“I didn’t want our story to end up in the hands of the Taliban,” Saghar said in an interview with the Associated Press. His last name has been preserved to protect his family in Afghanistan.

“We wanted to continue on our way, continue with our achievements and fulfill our dreams,” said the young woman. “That’s why we decided to leave Afghanistan and go to a safe place.”

On Tuesday (24), Saghar and three other teammates disembarked in Mexico, where they were given temporary refuge after passing through at least six countries. (see the video above).

Another part of the team that became known as Afghan Dreamers it is still in Qatar, where they all fled last week on one of the withdrawal flights organized by the US army.

The girls’ concern now is to try to help family members who are still in the country to get out on one of the few flights that remain until the August 31 deadline.

“A lot of people are leaving, but there are still girls who have dreams, people who have dreams, and we want countries around the world to help Afghanistan,” the student said.

Since returning to power on 15 August, the Taliban has tried to convince the population and the international community that it has changed and that the new government will be less brutal than when it first ruled the country between 1996 and 2001.

At the time, the Taliban adopted an extremely strict view of Islamic law (Sharia) and imposed restrictions mainly on women, who were prevented from working and studying.

However, there are already reports of women being prohibited from attending classes and from working.

The students on the robotics team have received international awards and, more recently, were highlighted by Forbes magazine after creating a respirator for the treatment of patients with Covid-19.

“The situation outside our homes was one of real risk,” Saghar said. “Especially for our team who have a profile, a status, which is not something that the Taliban regime defends.”

Initially, the Mexican government granted a temporary authorization for the girls to stay at least six months in the country.