If you can’t buy beans, Bolsonaro won’t kill your hunger with rifles – 08/27/2021

Marie Antoinette, Queen of France in the 18th century, never declared “if the people don’t have bread, let them eat brioche”, despite the phrase having entered historical anecdotes. But Jair Bolsonaro, president of Brazil, called those who used the price of beans as an argument and suggested that his followers acquire rifles as an “idiot”.

“Everyone has to buy a rifle. Armed people will never be enslaved. I know it’s expensive. There are idiots, ‘ah, you have to buy beans.’ at the door of the Palácio do Alvorada this Friday (27).

The mockery is yet another piece of convening the root-pocketnarists for the demonstrations in support of the president and his coup, scheduled for September 7th. Here, he wants to target hunters, snipers and collectors (CACs), benefiting from decrees that facilitated access to weapons and ammunition. The problem is, you can’t eat rifles.

We have hunger, misery and social problems due to the insufficiency of government policies and the chaos caused by the president, who does not govern, only conducts an electoral campaign.

And it’s not just the beans. Workers in Belo Horizonte know that the price of a kilo of tomatoes increased by almost 40% last month, those in Vitória saw coffee soar by 11% and those in Rio experienced an increase of more than 8% in sugar. Brazilians, in general, felt a 22% jump in the basic basket in the last year, data from Dieese. Meanwhile, there are 14.8 million unemployed, a record according to the IBGE.

And when hunger hit (there were 19.1 million hungry at the end of last year), Bolsonaro canceled the emergency aid on December 31 and only resumed in April, with meager amounts of R$ 150, R$ 250 and R$ 375 – much less than the R$600 or R$1200 in the first half of 2020.

In the pandemic, the president had already updated the sentence attributed to Marie Antoinette more than once. There is no record that he or the then Minister of Health, General Eduardo Pazuello, said: “if the people of Manaus do not have hospital oxygen, let them swallow chloroquine”. But that’s what, in fact, they did. Which, according to Omar Aziz (PSD-AM), president of the CPI of Covid, turned the inhabitants of the Amazonian capital into “guinea pigs” of herd immunity.

And on June 1st, Jair said that “who wants more [auxílio emergencial], just go to the bank and take out a loan.” What the poor informal workers who lost their jobs due to the pandemic and are not managing to survive on the new benefit amount will give as collateral for a loan, nobody knows.

It is worth remembering that Bolsonaro and his support team cost us around R$ 1.8 million in lodging, food, air tickets and expenses on the corporate card at Carnaval, in São Francisco do Sul (SC). He had already used R$ 2.3 million from the public coffers to enjoy the end of the year in São Francisco do Sul and Guarujá (SP). A total of R$4.1 million. The information was requested from the government by federal deputies Elias Vaz (PSB-GO) and Rubens Bueno (Cidadania-PR).

With this amount, it would be possible to buy almost 600 tons of beans.

It is up to the president who cannot guarantee food on the Brazilian table to suggest that his followers arm themselves to the teeth. To face which enemy? All who consider beans more important than rifles.