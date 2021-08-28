In a wiretap, a former waiter arrested for setting up a financial pyramid orders security guards to intimidate journalists who were investigating him: ‘You have to tie it up’

RIO – Arrested by the Federal Police (PF) last Wednesday, accused of organizing a financial pyramid scheme, 38-year-old Glaidson Acácio dos Santos was bothered by reports that had been citing his name. In a call intercepted with authorization from the Court, the former waiter, who until 2014 served tables in Região dos Lagos, appears talking with a security guard about the visit of a journalist to an office of GAS Consultoria Bitcoin, the company of the businessman who promised exorbitant earnings through investment in cryptocurrencies. The transcript of the dialogue appears in the investigation report, obtained by GLOBO.

“I’ve already talked to you for the second time, and I’ll talk again. You have to meet with these guys and say: look, it’s Glaidson’s order, reporter came here… It’s to pick it up, to tie it up, and I’m going to decide what to do. It’s not going to do anything, it’s just going to hold back. He let it go, went down the fucking stairs! That can’t happen,” fires the businessman to the employee on the phone call. The interlocutor answers: “Yes, he called me, said that he ‘had’ a reporter there, that when he arrived at the door, they ran away.”





The PF claims that approximately R$ 14 million and 100 pounds sterling in cash were seized. About R$ 20 million, between reais and foreign currencies, were seized at Glaidson's house. Sports cars found in the garage of the property in Barra da Tijuca where Glaidson was arrested. PF agents arrive at police headquarters with suitcases of cash: the amount would reach around 20 million, between reais, euros and dollars. Glaidson was arrested in a condominium in Barra da Tijuca, in the West Zone of Rio. Agents who are operating inside Glaidson's house say they have never seen so much money in an operation, not even at Lava-Jato.

Following the dialogue, Glaidson returned to guiding the security team to intimidate journalists: “It has to arrive… It won’t do anything. Look, give me the camera, give me the cell phone, you’ll stay here…Ah no, you’re staying here! It’s over.” The ex-waiter continues, and even quotes the fact that the security guards work armed: “Arrest where? Arrest in the living room! Don’t leave! Take your cell phone… You’ve got a gun in your hand, man! Use authority. Look, me Give me the cell phone, open it here now! And have everything that was filmed erased. Then call me!”

The orders for the employee continue, and the businessman reinforces that the security guards should contact the boss after approaching the journalists: “Glaidson, look… It’s here, like this, like this, like this. What do you want us to do? … What do you want to do? Then, you’ll just do this… The rest leave to me, dammit!”! The former waiter, however, does not specify in the conversation what he planned to do with reporters who sought him out.

Despite the interlocutor’s agreement, Glaidson is not satisfied and, shortly afterwards, he re-emphasizes: “You hit a reporter in the office, take it! Hold it! Take your cell phone, take your camera, erase everything, and keep your business in hand , with cell phone and camera in hand… And call me!”. He persists: “It will only release them, when I say: release it. But they’ll be stuck in the office. Didn’t they get there wanting to talk to me? Oh, you came to talk to Glaidson? So just a minute, he’ll go come. Wait a minute. Then leave them there.”

On the two Sundays before the arrest, on August 15 and 22, Glaidson appeared in reports on TV Globo’s “Fantástico”. The contents dealt with allegations of crime involving alleged investments in cryptocurrencies in the city of Cabo Frio, in the Lakes Region, a city that became known as New Egypt due to the many offers of easy enrichment.

The tone of Glaidson’s words about the journalists helped to support the arrest order sent to the Court by the PF and the Federal Public Ministry, signed by Federal Attorney Douglas Santos Araújo and federal delegate Guilhermo de Paula Machado Catramby. “The episodes point to the well-founded fear that such attacks also extend to witnesses, especially in view of the strong security apparatus of the group, which is why preventive detention is also necessary for the convenience of criminal instruction”, the text says. of the report.

In the document, investigators also address the possibility of Glaidson’s escape. In another conversation intercepted with judicial authorization, Michael de Souza Magno, appointed by the PF as an important financial operator in the scheme set up by the former waiter, speaks to an unidentified man in the transcript about the businessman’s eventual departure abroad. For the police, there was a risk that he would leave the country on the same day he was arrested.

“Because he already knew he had to get out of the country quickly,” says the interlocutor to Michael in the dialogue, referring, according to the PF, to the former waiter. A little later, Michael himself says: “I should have left, man, to ‘be’ far away from here. Then it stays in Rio, it keeps going on a review, it keeps going I don’t know where, it’s going to the party”.