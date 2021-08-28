In less than six months at São Paulo, Miranda raises cup and returns to the national team after two years | São Paulo

This Friday, Miranda was called up by Tite for three national team games in September, for the World Cup qualifiers. Due to the prohibition of the Premier League in releasing South American players for these games due to the coronavirus, the coach called nine other athletes to the list.

Miranda was one of those remembered by Tite’s technical committee after this decision, which only proves the good moment that the defender has been living in Brazilian football since he returned to the country.

Hired in March by São Paulo, Miranda arrived in Brazil with no game rhythm due to downtime in China – he was defending Jiangsu Suning. To regain his fitness, the defender did intensive work at the Barra Funda CT.

In the first month of the club, the training center practically became Miranda’s home. In some interviews, he revealed that he started to sleep in the place to speed up the process and readapt with the environment.

The dedication had an effect. On April 14, the player debuted in a 3-2 victory over Guarani, for the Campeonato Paulista, and played during the 90 minutes. After being rested in the next two games, he returned on April 23 and assumed the starting position for good.

Captain and leader of the team on and off the field, Miranda was one of the most regular players in Paulistão. In the final against Palmeiras, the defender was practically perfect in both games and was crowned with the title of the competition. By raising the cup, Miranda took São Paulo out of a line of just over eight years without titles.

Even after suffering a strain on his left thigh at the beginning of July, the defender did not fall in performance. In his first game after the medical problem, against Racing, in the return of the last 16 of the Libertadores, Miranda played one of his best games for São Paulo (perhaps in all passages).

Impeccable in one-on-one confrontations and solid in aerial plays, the player left the crowd excited by his performance and was instrumental in qualifying for the quarterfinals.

From that moment on, Miranda never left the team. Since the 20th of July, he was a starter in the 11 matches that São Paulo played and only did not play in the 90 minutes in one of them – in the return game of the last 16 of the Copa do Brasil, against Vasco.

Because of this positive streak for a 36-year-old player, Tite’s coaching staff started to watch the defender more closely. In the duel against Fortaleza, last Wednesday, for the Copa do Brasil, the Brazilian team’s physical trainer, Fábio Mahseredjian, was at Morumbi to follow the match.

On other occasions, the Tricolor games had the presence of César Sampaio, the team’s assistant coach. The ratings were positive and Miranda was summoned.

Tite’s call paves the way for Miranda to compete for a place so dreamed of among those called up for the 2022 World Cup. Even at 36, the defender does not hide the desire that he has to be a reference again with the yellow jersey of the Seleção.