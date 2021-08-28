In order not to skip steps, Botafogo brakes Matheus Nascimento’s use among professionals

Matheus Nascimento was an oasis in the desert of Botafogo in 2020: alvinegro was downgraded with the worst campaign in its history in Brazilian and the boy, then 16 years old, showed resourcefulness on the field, drawing praise from opponents. Everything indicated that he was being prepared to dispute the Serie B this year. In a lower level championship, it would stand out. This is not the case until now.

O Botafogo reined in the striker’s presence in the main squad this year. after the state championship, instead of the boy following in the top squad for the second division dispute, he was reinstated to the under-20 group and played the Brazilian of the category. Marcelo Chamusca, when he was still a professional team technician, was asked about the use of the jewel. He underscored the concern of the football department.

“It’s still maturing.” We have to be very calm with this maturation process – he said in April.

Matheus Nascimento was making her debut in Serie B only in the 13th round – he played the second half in the defeat to the Goiás. Concerned about not skipping steps in the attacker’s evolution process and aware that having him in the professional’s reserve bank would not help much in his development, the Botafogo made him a starter in the under-20 team.

Enter the end of State and the debut in Serie B, there were 12 matches, four goals and an assist by the juniors. At the Brazilian in the category, the team alvinegra is in fifth place, eight points from São Paulo, first place, with good participation of Matheus Nascimento: of the 12 matches played so far, he has taken the field in five. There were four wins, a draw, three goals and an assist.

The player has been on the bench of the team of Enderson Moreira at Serie B. Despite the visibility lower than expected in the season, it remains valued, according to alvinegro. In May, the club would have received an offer of approximately R$ 150 million to sell it. O Botafogo, believing in an even greater potential for the player’s appreciation, would have refused to do business. The club has 60% of the economic rights of Matheus Nascimento.