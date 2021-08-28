inheritance of BRL 1 billion ‘divides’ the presenter’s children and family

The process involving the recognition of the stable union between Gugu Liberato and Rose Miriam Di Matteo came back to the subject after the repercussion of the video in which Marina and Sofia, twin daughters of the presenter, defended their mother and accused their aunt Aparecida Liberato of manipulation.

The action follows in secret from Justice. In contact with the UOL, Rose Miriam’s defense declined to comment on the ongoing process. The team defending Aparecida Liberato has not returned the contact made by the report so far.

contested inheritance

Gugu Liberato died aged 60 in November 2019 after suffering a fall at his home in the United States. He left 75% of his assets, valued at R$1 billion, to his three children and the remaining 25% to his five nephews.

Rose Miriam filed a lawsuit seeking recognition of the common-law marriage. With the connection recognized by Justice, she would also be entitled to a portion of the amount described in Gugu’s will.

The request was questioned by lawyer Dilermando Cigagna Júnior, responsible for the presenter’s estate. Maria do Céu, Gugu’s mother, even declared in an interview with “Fantástico” that the two did not have a relationship.

In December 2019, Nelson Wilians, Rose Miriam Di Matteo’s lawyer, said in an interview with Veja magazine that the doctor did not appear in the will because the couple “was not well” when the document was written.

Withdrawal of Thiago Salvático

Chef Thiago Salvático also filed a lawsuit seeking recognition of a stable union with Gugu. He claimed to have had a relationship with the presenter for eight years.

Thiago withdrew from the request in June 2020 citing “intimate photo issues”. Nelson, Rose Miriam’s defense attorney, officially commented on the matter at the time.

From the beginning I stated that the sudden appearance of this gentleman was only intended to disrupt the main process, which is the recognition of Stable Union between the widow Rose Miriam and Gugu Liberato; in addition to causing immense discomfort to their families and going against the presenter’s own wishes.

Nelson Williams, Rose Miriam’s lawyer

a new test

In September 2020, Rose Miriam presented a new document to prove her stable union with the presenter. The news was announced in an interview with “Fantástico”, from TV Globo.

In 2016, in order for Rose and her children to get a Green Card to live in the United States, Gugu wrote a document stating that she was his partner (the word used in English was “partner”).

“This is the Holy Grail of evidence. He declares in this document, under penalty of committing perjury, that she was his long-time companion,” Nelson Williams said in an interview with “Fantástico”.

The document was incorporated into the lawsuit According to the TV Globo program, the lawyers for Gugu’s family disagreed and analyzed the allegations as “bragging rights” aimed at “misleading public opinion that is unaware of the process”.

Emancipation of twins and family misunderstandings

The division of Gugu Liberato’s inheritance came back to the fore in July this year, when twins Sofia and Marina Liberato, daughters of the presenter, were emancipated at the age of 17 and decided to support their mother in the process of recognition of their common-law marriage.

The eldest son of the presenter, João Augusto Liberato, declared support for Aparecida Liberato in the case, questioning the attitude of the sisters and criticizing the mother, Rose Miriam.

It makes me sad and indignant to see the lies and the new manipulation that my sisters, two teenagers, who do not realize that people are serving their own interests, have been suffering. If they were older and more experienced, they would, without a doubt.

João Augusto Liberato

The issue became a topic on social media after the leak of the video in which Sofia and Marina accuse Aparecida Liberato of manipulation and lies. The two declared that they recognized the stable union between Gugu and Rose Miriam.

In part of the story, Sofia vented on the way the two were treated by her aunt. She recalled that Aparecida denied the purchase of a Porsche. “It was what I always dreamed of,” said the presenter’s daughter.

I asked my aunt for the Porsche I always dreamed of having. She said she spoke to the prosecutor and she said I couldn’t have this car because it was luxury for a 17 year old and it was also very expensive. I found this very strange, but I found a cheaper car. I ended up buying one at half price. I wasn’t really happy.

Sofia Liberato

After the public misunderstanding and the leaking of the twins’ statements, Marina and João Augusto stopped following each other on Instagram. Sofia continues to follow the brothers on the social network.

In contact with the UOL, the defense of Marina and Sofia chose not to comment on a possible family breakup caused by differences over the process.

leaked statements

Marina and Sofia explained in videos that buying the car, mentioned in the previous recording, brings a “more serious matter” behind it. They claimed that content published without permission shows lines “out of context”.

Nelson Williams, who is also the twins’ lawyer, informed the UOL which filed a petition asking the Court to “take steps to prevent such situations from recurring and that the necessary investigation be carried out to ascertain who was responsible for the leak”.