Intelligence services have already warned European countries about risk of attacks at Kabul airport | National Newspaper

The vulnerability of the civilians clustered around the airport was clear, too, for the United States’ European allies.

Governments in Europe already practically felt the gunpowder in the air. The alert from the intelligence services had led Belgium, Hungary, Norway and the Netherlands to finish their rescues sooner.

The Norwegian government said that “the doors of the airport were closed, it was impossible to receive anyone else”.

The last plane from France leaves this Friday (27) at night. The French ambassador in Kabul urged everyone to move away from the airport gates: there is a risk of further explosions.

The president of France has said that the next few hours will be extremely dangerous in Kabul. Emmanuel Macron said security is not under control in the Afghan capital.

The attack left no injuries among the more than a thousand British soldiers. They defend the airport in Kabul with the United States.

The British Prime Minister said the UK mission continues until the deadline. But Boris Johnson now speaks of a “faster and more efficient” retreat.

The prime minister called this attack “barbaric”. He promised to use his influence with the G7 countries to ensure a safer exit even when the troops leave on Tuesday (31). It is for this date that the European Union has scheduled an emergency meeting just to discuss the crisis in Afghanistan.