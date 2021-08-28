Inter celebrates Edenilson’s call-up and “help” against Bragantino

Internacional twice celebrated the call of Edenilson, called by Tite after a ban on the English and Spanish leagues to release players amid the covid-19 pandemic. The defensive midfielder, with participation in five of the 10 most recent goals of the team, helped the club from Rio Grande do Sul to have reinforcements for the game against Red Bull Bragantino, in the Brazilian Championship.

Edenilson was called along with Hulk and six other athletes who play in Brazil for the triple round of the South American qualifiers for the World Cup in Qatar.

Inter was contacted by the CBF this morning (27) and heard that Edenilson was on Tite’s list to complete the squad list. The organization also stated that the game against Bragantino, for the 19th round of the Brasileirão, will be postponed.

In the eyes of Inter, the postponement of the match initially scheduled for September 7 is great. The club from Rio Grande do Sul reads that in addition to not losing Edenilson to the duel, it will also have Carlos Palacios and Paolo Guerrero, called up by Chile and Peru.

Edenilson says ‘goodbye’ to Internacional in a game against Atlético-GO, on Sunday (29), in Goiânia. On Monday (30), the player starts training period with the selection.