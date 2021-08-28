Inter Milan beat Verona with goals from debutants Joaquin Correa and Lautaro

Current champion of Serie A, the Inter Milan avoided a trip away from home and beat Verona 3-1 this Friday, in a duel valid for the 2nd round of the Italian Championship, with a show by Joaquin Correa, who came 29 in the second half and scored two goals.

Simone Inzaghi’s team had an uninspired first half and took Ilic’s goal in the 15th minute. Inter’s response came just 2 minutes into the second half with Lautaro Martinez, tying the game.

Best moments

What will you see first? Movies, series, original productions, The Simpsons or ESPN’s live sports? For more details click here

This was the season debut of Inter’s new attacking duo, Lautaro and Dzeko. Newly signed, Joaquin Correa also played his first game for the team, entering the second half, and scoring the winning goal in the 37th minute, saving the visitors.

In stoppage time, the Argentine scored his second goal of the game and closed the account for Inter.

Championship status

With the result, Inter goes to 6 points after two games in the Italian Championship and maintains 100% success.

Verona, on the other hand, remains without points after two games in the campaign.

The guy: Joaquin Correa

Lautaro Martinez had been Inter’s best on the pitch. Many did not understand when Simone Inzaghi took him out of the field to put Correa, hired two days ago.

However, Correa headed Inter’s winning goal and also shook the net in stoppage time, being the hero of the day for the current champions.

follow the taboo

Inter maintains its taboo against Verona. In the last 21 matches of Serie A between the two teams, there are 17 wins for the Milan team and 4 draws, with no triumphs for Verona in this period.

upcoming games

Inter will only play again on September 12, also for Serie A, away from home against Sampdoria.

On the same date, Verona will face Bologna away from home.

goals: Ilic (SEE); Lautaro Martinez and Joaquin Correa 2x (INT)

VERONA: Montype; Magnani (Dawidowicz), Gunter, Ceccherini (Casale); Faraoni (Sutalo), Hongla (Tameze), Ilic and Lazovic; Zaccagni and Cancellieri (Lasagna); Barak. Technician: Eusebio Di Francesco

INTERNAZIONALE: Handanovic; Skriniar, De Vrij, Bastoni; Barella, Brozovic (Vidal), Darmian, Calhanoglu (Vecino), Perisic (Dimarco); Lautaro (Correa) and Dzeko (Sensi). Technician: Simone Inzaghi