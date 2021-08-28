Interim of Sport, Ricardo Severo has been in Portuguese football and “title” of Series C | sport

After the departure of Umberto Louzer and waiting for the Paraguayan Gustavo Florentín, Sport will be commanded this Saturday by Ricardo Severo, the club’s under-20 coach, in the match against Chapecoense. Interim for the third time, the coach has a trajectory marked by several works in youth categories, but also by a relevant achievement at the beginning of the century.

Born in Curitiba, Severo started his career at Athletico. From there, he went to the extinct Jota Malucelli-PR, where he stayed between 1998 and 2002. In 2000, he helped win the Green and White modules of the João Havelange Cup, which was equivalent to the Series C of the Brazilian Championship. Despite the chance to dispute the round of 16, the club from Paraná does not have the title recognized by the CBF.

With passages in the base divisions of other clubs across the country, such as Brusque, Barueri, Criciúma, Joinville, Santos, Palmeiras and Corinthians, the coach collects state and national titles in the under-15, under-17 and under-20 categories. Before disembarking on Ilha do Retiro, in November of last year, he was at Vilafranquense, in Portugal.

1 of 2 Ricardo Severo, Sport Under-20 coach — Photo: Anderson Stevens/Sport Club do Recife Ricardo Severo, Sport Under-20 coach — Photo: Anderson Stevens/Sport Club do Recife

Earlier this season, Sport had to deal with the clash of dates in relation to the final stretch of Serie A. Therefore, Ricardo Severo was appointed to command the main team in the debuts of Pernambucano and Nordestão. Six months later, the opportunity reappears for this Saturday’s duel, against Chape, at 5 pm on Ilha do Retiro.

The mission is to make Sport win again in Brasileirão, after three rounds with just one point won. Occupying the 18th position, the Lion has a chance of leaving the relegation zone in case of victory over the Santa Catarina team, who are in the spotlight of the championship.

– I really believe in our ability. We are very committed and focused for this match. The group embraced the cause and we have complete confidence in making a good match. When there is a change in the technical command, it also takes some kind of change, whether in attitude, parts, movements – designed the coach.

In the under-20, Ricardo Severo commands the team that won the two games so far in the Pernambuco Championship of the category. On the other hand, in Brasileirão, the rubro-negros occupy the 16th place, with three victories in 12 games. After the commitment to the professional team, the coach goes to Salvador, where the juniors face Bahia on Sunday.

– The work has been done at the base, accrediting having some athletes in the main team. We have good players behind us. As far as possible, those that can be used, we will place them. The main objective now is to come out with a victory and represent the DNA of Sport, of a fierce and aggressive club.