‘It makes a strategy to end marriages’, says Claudinho Matos about Antonela | celebrities

Reproduction/Instagram Claudinho mocks Antonela’s attitude in ‘A Ilha’

The mood was heavy among the participants of “Ilha Record”, a reality adventure on Record TV. On Thursday night (26th), after the screening of Antonela Avellaneda’s departure for the program’s exile, participant Claudinho Matos used social media to detonate the blonde.

Claudinho explained that he was being asked on Twitter about the reception given to Antonela in exile and made fun of Antonela’s behavior within the reality show. “We just told her a few truths and that was it. We treated her well. Watch and then talk. Those who didn’t like it, can take her home. Be careful for those who are married because she makes a strategy to end marriages. And whoever didn’t like it. she also has anxiety, because she uses it to her benefit,” detonated Claudinho Matos.



The ex-participant of “On Vacations with Ex Brazil” made reference to the involvement of Antonela Avellaneda with Pyong Lee within the reality. According to the Argentine, the approach was made because of a marketing strategy.

The result of the rapprochement was the end of the marriage between Pyong Lee and Sammy Lee. Antonela is still married to businessman Tati Fdez. “We combined the strategy. Each move, each word, we even combined what my alliances would be,” said Antonela.