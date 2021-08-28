Jader and Terans pull the line, António “gives in” and Athletico could have another squad against Palmeiras

For the CdB, on the outward departure, the athletic hit the saints. With a goal of Kayzer, the team of Antonio won a good advantage (even if minimal) and is already thinking about the return, which will be played in the Vila Belmiro. If it passes, Hurricane faces the winner of Flamengo x Guild. The first game, in Porto Alegre, ended with a rout from the visitors: 4 to 0.

“Above all, the team is to be congratulated for the commitment it made to the game. He showed throughout the 90 minutes that he deserved the victory. It’s thin, but it could have been more dilated if they had validated the goal we scored”, scored Antonio.

Now, by Brazilian championship, the Rubro-Negro will have a new quarry ahead. O athletic back to the field this Saturday (28), against the palm trees, at 9 pm (GMT), at Allianz Park. There is no other option than to win, as the team comes from a negative streak in the competition and hasn’t won since July 28th.

Probable lineups – according to the “GE.com”:

Athletic-PR: Saints; Marcinho, Pedro Henrique, Zé Ivaldo (Lucas Fasson) and Abner; Richard, Léo Cittadini and David Terans; Nikão (Fernando Canesin), Jader and Bissoli.

palm trees: Weverton; Marcos Rocha, Luan, Gómez and Renan (Piquerez); Danilo, Zé Rafael (Patrick de Paula), Raphael Veiga and Dudu; Wesley and Ron.