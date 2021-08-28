Jair Bolsonaro’s son 04 and ex-wife move to a R$ 3 million mansion

posted on 8/27/2021 7:51 PM / updated on 8/27/2021 7:56 PM



(credit: TikTok /Reproduction)

Jair Renan Bolsonaro, son 04 of President Jair Bolsonaro, and his mother, lawyer Ana Cristina Valle, exchanged a 70 square meter apartment in the municipality of Resende, in the interior of Rio de Janeiro, for a mansion valued at R$ 3.2 millions in a prime area of ​​Brasilia. The fact was made public this Friday (27/8) after a report published by the UOL portal.

The rental of the property in Lago Sul, one of the noblest neighborhoods in the federal capital, took place around June. Documents from the notary’s office reveal that the owner of the house formalized the purchase of the property on May 31, shortly before the family moved, for R$ 2.9 million (below the value at which it is appraised).

Realtor Geraldo Antônio Machado, owner of the mansion on paper, lives in a modest house, located about 20 km away, in a condominium in Vicente Pires, administrative region of the Federal District. When contacted, he said that he decided to rent the new property because he was unable to sell the place where he currently resides.

“I was going to move there (home in Lago Sul), but unfortunately the person declined from my business here (the house they live in). Unfortunately, I had to rent it. It’s a dream to live in Lago (South), right. It’s fine. located,” he explained.

The lease of the mansion would cost, on average, R$ 15 thousand, according to the evaluation of brokers. However, in an interview with the magazine Look, the lawyer who lived for 10 years in a marriage with Jair Bolsonaro says that, as she is old and needs some maintenance, the amount paid is R$ 8,000, lower than expected.

“The house is detonated. I made a deal with the landlord to make small improvements, so the rent was low,” he explained.

Still, the price draws attention. As advisor to federal deputy Celina Leão (PP-DF), Ana Cristina receives a salary of R$ 8,100, but with the discounts the net remuneration goes to R$ 6,200.

According to the deed, despite having given a down payment of R$ 580 thousand, the owner of the property financed most of the amount (R$ 2.32 million) through the Bank of Brasília (BRB).

The public bank also granted a credit of R$ 3.1 million to senator Flávio Bolsonaro for the same purpose: the purchase of a property in the Dom Bosco mansion sector, in the neighborhood in question. The case was leaked in March of this year and had negative repercussions.

This is because the price of the mansion Flávio acquired is three times the value of the property declared by him in the 2018 elections, consisting of an apartment in Barra da Tijuca, valued at R$ 917 thousand; a commercial office in the same neighborhood, costing R$150,000; 50% stake in a chocolate shop (sold at the beginning of last month), worth R$50,000; and a Volvo car, for R$ 66.5 thousand.

At the time, the congressman and the president’s eldest son had also been denounced by the Public Ministry of Rio de Janeiro (MP-RJ) for criminal organization, embezzlement and money laundering, in a lawsuit about cracks in the Legislative Assembly of Rio de Janeiro (Alerj ), whose investigation was suspended this week by Minister João Otávio de Noronha, of the STJ (Superior Court of Justice).

O mais recente caso envolvendo a família Bolsonaro e casas de luxo se tornou rapidamente um dos mais comentados do Twitter. Until the last update of this article, Jair Renan’s name was mentioned on social media about 24,000 times. Here are some reactions:

BOMB! Bolsonaro’s ex-wife, Ana Cristina Valle, and son Jair Renan rented a mansion valued at R$3.2 MILLION in Lago Sul de Brasília. Ana is a parliamentary advisor with a salary of R$ 6,200, but the rent in the region is around R$ 15 THOUSAND. How to close this account? ???? — Marcelo Freixo (@MarceloFreixo) August 27, 2021

Another mansion in the Bolsonaro family. Son 04 and ex-wife of the president moved to Brasília in a house worth more than 2 million reais. The only company that thrives in Bolsonaro’s Brazil is Rachadinha’s da Mamata LTDA. — Orlando Silva (@orlandosilva) August 27, 2021

Flávio living in a 6m mansion with a salary of 25 thousand, Carlos paying an apartment of more than 100 thousand with cash, Eduardo increasing equity by 432% in 4 years, Jair Renan who doesn’t work living in a 3 million mansion But let’s talk about Lulinha reactivating the company — vanessa salin (@vnssalin) August 27, 2021

Jair Renan Bolsonaro, 22, moved with his mother to a mansion valued at R$3.2 million. Ana Cristina Valle is a parliamentary advisor with a salary of R$6,200, but the rent in the region is around R$15,000. Who pays the bill? — Guilherme Boulos (@GuilhermeBoulos) August 27, 2021

Appreciation for luxury

According to the sale announcement, the luxury property of 1,200 square meters and approximately 800 square meters of built area on two floors has four suites, swimming pool, solar heating system, marble staircase, garden and fitness space, in addition to “Large closet in master suite, with excellent custom cabinetry. Master suite bathroom also elegantly finished and oversized providing comfort and luxurious space. Two large suites located at the front of the house with large balconies that allow a partial view of the Lake.”