Jeep officially launches the Commander, 7-seater SUV from R$199,990

Listen to the text of this post Listen to the text of this post

stop or pause stop or pause

Continue Continue

The Jeep Commander was officially launched yesterday, as we had already reported about its pre-sale and comes in two complete versions, without accessories, the Limited and the Overland (both with Turbo flex 4×2 and Turbo diesel 4×4 options). It is the first Jeep fully developed in Brazil, at the plant in Goiana (PE).

“The Commander was born from the perception of the need to offer a new model for a customer who wants to continue growing in their choice of car, following in Jeep. It starts with Renegade, develops through Compass and now climbs one more step to Commander. It is the SUV that introduces the customer to an even more premium level of the brand, so our family has become more complete. He will dictate a new phase of Jeep in Brazil. With its own personality and an imposing and sophisticated design, it has premium finishes and technology without losing, of course, its capacity for adventure, as every Jeep should be”, says Alexandre Aquino, director of the Brand Jeep for Latin America.

Sophistication and luxury are present in all the finishing details, with seats in leather and suede, copper chrome and satin. The seats have apparent stitching in a copper tone, embroidered on the back and seat seats. The Jeep logo is engraved in low relief (Limited version) on the seat and armrest, which still bears the year the brand was founded (1941). At Overland, the version name is engraved on the seats.

One of the main attributes of an SUV is its trunk, in which case the Jeep Commander holds up to 1,760 liters with all rear seats folded down.

Another care with high quality was the installation of the sound system, which is the Harman Kardon with nine speakers and 450 Watts of power. It is worth mentioning that the Jeep Commander brings nine easter eggs scattered inside and outside the vehicle. In addition to some traditional ones also found in other Jeep models, the new Jeep SUV brings new designs.

The technology could not be missing, so the Jeep Commander brings a customizable 10.25” Full Digital cluster and multimedia center with a 10.1” Full HD touch screen with embedded navigation and mirroring for Apple Carplay and Android Auto via wireless connection thread.

In addition, it also has smartphone charging without the need for a cable, to charge it, just rest the device on the indicated part of the center console. The procedure takes place by induction (the mobile device must be compatible with the technology). However, in case other passengers want to do the wired charging, there are USB ports in the three rows of seats.

The available engines of the Jeep Commander are turbo flex T270 4×2 with six-speed automatic transmission, with 185 hp and 270 Nm of torque, in addition to the possibility of Sport driving mode and TD380 4×4 turbo diesel version with nine-speed automatic transmission speeds, 2.0 four-cylinder engine with 380 Nm of torque and 179 hp of power. The diesel versions also come with a terrain selector with three modes (Sand/Mud, Snow and Auto) and HDC (Hill Descent Control), which helps the driver in steep descents during off-road routes. In addition, they have a minimum height from the ground of 21.2 cm, entry angle of 26° and exit angle of 24°.

Check the values ​​of each version of Jeep Commander:

Jeep Commander Limited Turbo Flex AT6: R$199,990

Jeep Commander Overland Turbo Flex AT6: BRL 219,990

Jeep Commander Limited Turbo Diesel 4×4 AT9: BRL 259,990

Jeep Commander Overland Turbo Diesel 4×4 AT9: BRL 279,990