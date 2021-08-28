Jennifer Lopez has been trying to sell LINDA coverage in New York for R$131 million for four years! Come check out the photos

It’s that saying: luck in love, bad luck in real estate sales! In July of this year, Jennifer Lopez was photographed looking at some mansions next to her big boy, Ben Affleck, in California. However, she is having trouble finding a buyer for her own penthouse in Manhattan, valued at $25 million, approximately R$131 million at the current price.

According to information from the New York Post this Thursday (26), the property has been for sale for three years, and a source close to the singer explained that the decision came when Lopez realized that this was not the most private place to live. “It wasn’t the ideal place for her”, he told the newspaper. In 2019, without having received any proposal, the diva gave a nice discount of R$ 10 million, but even so, nothing has been closed so far. Someone interested?

Continues after Advertising

Located in one of the most upscale neighborhoods in New York, the duplex penthouse has an incredible view of Madison Square Park, as well as being close to the green area. With four bedrooms and 11 baths, the luxurious place is known as “the rare gem of the Whitman Mansions.”

With over 650 meters of paintings inside, and 300 square meters outside, the residence is divided into four terraces spread between the two floors, all with a wonderful view of the New York park. The penthouse also has its own elevator, which opens into a large room with a skylight.

The interior has double height ceilings, floors all made of fine wood, bathrooms with Italian marble and a smart home system. The kitchen is equipped with the most modern on the market. With an industrial feel, the area is divided into a space for breakfast and an area for other meals, cabinets and customized shelves. Check out the location details:

On the same floor, there is a wing with three bedrooms and private bathrooms, a library, full bathroom and a laundry. Going up the stairs, on the second floor, is where the magic happens. There is the master bedroom, with a private bathroom, two main bathrooms and two outdoor terraces. Is it so luxurious?

Continues after Advertising

Built in 1924, the building is all Georgian in style and offers a full-time concierge, private storage and lockable elevators. This is not JLo’s only residence, no! The singer owns a property in the Hamptons that she purchased in 2013 for $10 million, about R$54.2 million, and a Bel Air mansion for $28 million, approximately R$146.72 million, acquired in 2016.

Before their separation earlier this year, Lopez and Alex Rodriguez spent R$170 million for a 1,500-square-meter property in Miami Beach.