João Victor says that playing with R. Augusto and Giuliano is a ‘unique feeling’

Corinthians defender João Victor describes, in an interview published by Rádio Craque Neto today (27), “the unique feeling” of playing alongside Renato Augusto, Giuliano and other experienced athletes from the Alvinegro squad.

“These are players I watched on television when I was younger. Now, being able to play alongside them is something unique. I’m very happy with everything that’s been happening in my life,” said the defender.

Despite having played for the club’s base from 2017, the defender only made his debut for the Corinthians professional team in March this year, in a match against Ponte Preta. Currently, João Victor is the absolute owner of the Alvinegra defense, alongside Gil.

During the interview, the 23-year-old also revealed that Paris Saint-Germain defender Sergio Ramos is his great inspiration in football.

“He’s a guy who needs no comments, he has many titles, he’s a leader on the field. He’s a guy who doesn’t like to lose, which is something I also have a lot, I don’t like to lose even or odd,” he said about the Spanish.

João Victor also did not run away from questions about his future in football. The 33 shirt said he “dreams” of playing for clubs in Europe and for the Brazilian team.

“I’ve been playing good games and I think someone is watching me. There’s always someone watching. So, I hope that when a new opportunity arises [na seleção], a new call, I’m on that list”, completed the young player.

Absolute owner of Sylvinho’s team, João Victor returns to the field for Corinthians tomorrow (28), at 9 pm, for the Campeonato Brasileiro. The club from Alvinegro faces Grêmio, at Arena do Grêmio, for the 18th round of the competition.