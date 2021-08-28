Jornal da Record devastates Paulo Guedes, recalls controversy and sends ultimatum to Bolsonaro

Celso Freitas begins a report against Minister Paulo Guedes in Jornal da Record this Thursday, 26 (Image: Reproduction – Record / Editing – RD1)

the minister Paulo Guedes was the subject of an extensive article in the Journal of Record about his work at the head of the Ministry of Economy. THE record he dedicated more than 4 minutes of editing his main TV newscast to give his audience a reality check.

“Inflation, unemployment, currency soaring. The administration of Minister Paulo Guedes at the head of the Ministry of Economy is increasingly criticized by specialists”. It was with this introduction that the anchor Celso Freitas initiated Record’s May attack on the president’s government Jair Bolsonaro (no party).

JR heard experts who harshly criticized the way the minister handles the economic crisis. They said Guedes’ latest statements made the situation even worse.

Last Thursday (26), Paulo Guedes spoke about the extra tax due to the water crisis. “It’s no use sitting around crying”, shot. “What’s the problem with energy getting a little more expensive?”he asked.

“Against this reality [a crise], the minister manifests an unusual position for the position he holds in the government”, detonated the newscast, which recalled one of the minister’s most controversial phrases. In 2020, he criticized domestic workers traveling internationally.

Jornal da Record went further and indirectly praised the former president’s government squid (EN): “The minister was referring to the beginning of the last decade, a period when the real was strong against the dollar, and many families were able to go abroad”.

