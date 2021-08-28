Jornal da Record devastates Paulo Guedes, recalls controversy and sends ultimatum to Bolsonaro

the minister Paulo Guedes was the subject of an extensive article in the Journal of Record about his work at the head of the Ministry of Economy. THE record he dedicated more than 4 minutes of editing his main TV newscast to give his audience a reality check.

“Inflation, unemployment, currency soaring. The administration of Minister Paulo Guedes at the head of the Ministry of Economy is increasingly criticized by specialists”. It was with this introduction that the anchor Celso Freitas initiated Record’s May attack on the president’s government Jair Bolsonaro (no party).

JR heard experts who harshly criticized the way the minister handles the economic crisis. They said Guedes’ latest statements made the situation even worse.

Last Thursday (26), Paulo Guedes spoke about the extra tax due to the water crisis. “It’s no use sitting around crying”, shot. “What’s the problem with energy getting a little more expensive?”he asked.

“Against this reality [a crise], the minister manifests an unusual position for the position he holds in the government”, detonated the newscast, which recalled one of the minister’s most controversial phrases. In 2020, he criticized domestic workers traveling internationally.

Jornal da Record went further and indirectly praised the former president’s government squid (EN): “The minister was referring to the beginning of the last decade, a period when the real was strong against the dollar, and many families were able to go abroad”.

Check out the repercussion on the web:

📺 Rede Record guaranteed a long story of its prime time to make severe criticisms of Paulo Guedes’ administration at the Ministry of Economy. The article even revived Guedes’ debauchery about the maids who went to Disney.pic.twitter.com/Jl6FyRNC1P — Electoral Center (@CentralEleicoes) August 27, 2021

Last night, from the little I saw in the Record newspaper, it seemed that they were determined to overthrow Paulo Guedes, do you know why? Because he holds the key to the safe!!! pic.twitter.com/fHVeYCkGeL — Marco AS Maria (@masm2010) August 27, 2021

People from heaven, I’m watching the Record newspaper and they detonated Paulo Guedes for the first time. They even talked about the maid thing going to Disney and the janitor at the university. They talk about fuels, inflation, unemployment… — Jordam Tavares (@JordamTavares) August 26, 2021

The record’s “Journal” is incinerating minister Paulo Guedes.

What is the intention? — Antonio HT Marcondes (@Antonio91152382) August 26, 2021

Jornal da Record made a great report hitting Paulo Guedes. They totally forgot about the pandemic that isn’t over yet. But the blame is now on Paulo Guedes. — Claudenicelima (@Clauden17237213) August 26, 2021

Not even Rede Record, an ally of the government, can stand it any longer.

In a long article in his prime time, he made severe criticisms of Paulo Guedes’ administration at the Ministry of Economy. Nobody can take it anymore! pic.twitter.com/EbjIEAtAAI — Pompeo de Mattos (@PompeodeMattos) August 27, 2021

RUNNING TO THE RECORD FANBASE

HASHTAG GLOBOLIXO Q NEVER SPEAKS ILL ABUSE PAULO GUEDES https://t.co/5IjvDMGcid — anisio david mosque portal (@californidoge) August 27, 2021