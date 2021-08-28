Justice holds former waiter in prison accused of billionaire fraud involving cryptocurrencies

RIO – Former waiter Glaidson Acácio dos Santos, 38, arrested last Wednesday by the Federal Police (PF) and the Federal Public Ministry (MPF) will remain in prison. He is accused of being part of a criminal organization responsible for billionaire fraud involving cryptocurrencies in the Lakes Region. The decision was taken this Friday by federal judge Vitor Barbosa Valpuesta, of the 3rd Federal Criminal Court. After the hearing, lawyer Thiago Minagé, who defends Glaidson, informed that he will file a habeas corpus in the Federal Regional Court (TRF).

Lawyer Thiago Minagé, who defends former waiter Glaidson Acácio dos Santos Photo: Rafael Nascimento de Souza / Agência O Globo

— The judge maintained preventive detention although I presented all the documentation proving that there was no intention of escape. (There were) Round-trip tickets by appointment, reservation at a resort with check-in and check-out. On the 25th, 26th, 30th and 31st of August there would be a conversion of GAS in Punta Cana (in the Dominican Republic) with its consultants. People would go there for it and return. The next step is to file the request for HC (habeas corpus) – said Minage.

In addition to Glaidson, Tunay Pereria Lima and his wife, Márcia Pinto dos Anjos will remain in prison. The judge, however, ordered the release of Guilherme Silva de Almeida, imprisoned at Guarulhos Airport, in São Paulo, and Arthur dos Santos Leite.

Arthur dos Santos Leite’s lawyer celebrated the release:

— Justice has been done. Justice was correctly applied – said the lawyer Filipe Borges de Oliveira.

Bruno Albernaz, who defends Guilherme Silva de Almeida, said his client is relieved.

“He has nothing to hide.” The judge saw it, and justice is being done.

GLOBO was unable to contact the defense of the couple Tunay and Márcia.

The custody hearing began shortly after 2:40 pm, and the decision was rendered after 5:00 pm. While the hearing was taking place, two lawyers who did not represent the prisoners tried to accompany them, but were stopped.

Link to another scandal

Glaidson Acácio dos Santos is linked to another scandal along the same lines. According to information from the Paraná Court, the former waiter is one of the main creditors with amounts to be received after the bankruptcy of the Bitcoin Banco Group, decreed in July. Responsible for the group’s operations, Cláudio José de Oliveira, known as the “King of Bitcoin”, ended up behind bars two days before his companies officially went bankrupt — like Glaidson, he was also the target of an action by the Federal Police.





At the time, the PF was investigating deviations of R$ 1.5 billion in negotiations that, according to the investigations, simulated the purchase and sale of cryptocurrencies. In another similarity between the schemes, Glaidson also presented himself as an investor in the field of digital currencies, as did Cláudio José. ownership of the group, which places it in the top ten outstanding amounts.

Cláudio José de Oliveira’s group consisted of eight companies. The investigations began after, in 2019, he filed an incident with the police claiming to have been the victim of a cyber attack, which led to a blockage in the amounts invested by all clients. The authorities, however, suspected that it was all a setup, so as not to make the payments due.

In the same year, the group managed to obtain a court-supervised reorganization order, which interrupted the civil actions to which it responded. Later, however, the Court understood that the request was a maneuver to try to protect the property of the owners. On July 7, after Cláudio José’s arrest, the 1st Court of Bankruptcy and Judicial Recovery of Curitiba declared the bankruptcy of all companies and ordered that all possible creditors be identified.

In addition to the main responsible for the group, the PF operation also arrested four other suspects. Eight luxury cars, valued at R$ 2.5 million, were seized by agents, as well as jewelry and cash. All assets linked to the prisoners and the eight companies can be used to reimburse those harmed by the scheme — including, in theory, Glaidson himself.



The Federal Police turned to a securities company to count the money seized at the home of businessman Glaidson Acácio dos Santos, 38, owner of GAS Consultoria Bitcoin. The amount would reach around 20 million, between reais, euros and dollars. The money was taken in suitcases to the PF headquarters.

billion dollar movement

According to the Civil Police, which is also investigating Glaidson’s activities, the former waiter handled R$ 7 billion between 2019 and 2020. The billionaire figures circulated through accounts linked to four companies belonging to the alleged investor.

Two of the companies are headquartered in Cabo Frio, in the Lakes Region, a city that became known as New Egypt because of the plethora of promises of easy enrichment through suspicious investments. Glaidson’s other two companies are registered in Barueri, in the state of São Paulo. Together, the four companies have declared share capital of over R$136 million.

money counting completed

This Friday, the Federal Police concluded the counting of money seized in the Kryptos operation. According to the Federal Police, the accounting of the amounts seized in foreign currency, after conversion, presented an amount of approximately R$ 1.3 million in cash, totaling the amounts confiscated, in cash, within the scope of the entire action, in approximately R$ 15.3 million. The PF also collected 21 luxury cars. A single vehicle, a Lamborghini Urus, is worth around R$2.5 million. The car is, according to the police, indirectly associated with Glaidson, who would have placed the certificate of ownership of all the cars in the name of third parties, the so-called “oranges”, in order to leave no traces.

In addition to the police, the constant millionaire movements may also have drawn the attention of banking authorities. In at least four lawsuits located by GLOBO, three of them from last year, Glaidson tried to reverse, in the courts of justice in São Paulo, Minas and Rio, the default closing of current accounts linked to different financial institutions.

Banco do Brasil, Santander and Banco Inter said they could not comment on the matter due to bank secrecy. BS2 bank, on the other hand, confirmed that it no longer has active ties with the former waiter and added that “it adopts all the security measures determined by the regulatory authorities and that it is available to collaborate with the authorities.”