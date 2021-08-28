Juventus chooses Hazard to replace Cristiano Ronaldo, says newspaper

With the departure of Cristiano Ronaldo for the Manchester United, a youth already starts thinking of names to replace the vacancy left by the player. Eden Hazard, of the Real Madrid, is the wish of Vecchia Signora. The information is from the Spanish newspaper Brand.

The Belgian’s idea is to remain in the merengue team with the hope of regaining confidence after injuries. However, with the likely arrival of Mbappé, the striker’s ownership becomes doubtful.

According to the Spanish press, Juve is looking for an operation that does not impact the club’s financial situation. The idea is to make a loan agreement with Real by Hazard.

The striker arrived at the Spanish club in 2019 for 100 million euros (BRL 440 million at the time) and still has a three-year contract. However, the Belgian was losing ground due to the injuries suffered, which left Hazard’s confidence and security shaken.

Last season for LaLiga, the player participated in 14 matches and scored three goals. In the current one, there are two games played.