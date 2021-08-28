Juventus targets two names for Cristiano Ronaldo’s vacancy and could bring in a popular PSG player, says the newspaper

This Friday (27) to youth officially confirmed that Cristiano Ronaldo is leaving the club and is already following the next steps to find a replacement for Portuguese. According to the Italian newspaper “Gazzetta dello Sport”, two names are currently being targeted to inherit the spot left by the star in the Old lady.

Cristiano Ronaldo resolves the last details of his transfer to Manchester City and even said goodbye to his teammates this Friday, at the Juventus CT. With an open spot in the starting lineup with your goodbye, Mauro Icardi, from PSG, and Moise Kean, from Everton, are among the possible substitutes.

The preferred name is that of the Argentine, who had a brilliant spell in Italian football for Inter Milan. Kean, in turn, was revealed in Juve’s youth categories and knows the club very well. The striker is still 21 years old and was on loan at PSG last season.

Moise Kean has a contract with Everton until June 2024, but lost space in the team and is among the negotiable names of the club’s squad. Premier League.

Icardi, on the other hand, has a relationship with the French club for the same period, but has been the absolute starter at the beginning of the season. So far, he has played four games and scored two goals.

Regardless of Icardi’s departure, PSG wants to make a new attacker, as Kylian Mbappé is very close to reinforcing the Real Madrid. Richardison, from Everton, is the name desired by the club at the moment. The English, in turn, they say the Brazilian is not for sale.