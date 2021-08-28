Lack of IFA drops the productivity of Fiocruz’s Covid-19 vaccines by 46%

The shipment of vaccines against Covid-19 delivered by Fiocruz to the National Immunization Program has been falling month by month since May. The reason was the decrease in the amount of Active Pharmaceutical Ingredient (API) imported. The Foundation received less raw material than expected and had to reduce production speed at the Bio-Manguinhos plant.

According to a survey made by CNN, the drop in deliveries between May and July was 30%. Between May and August, productivity dropped 46%. The month of August will end with fewer doses delivered than the previous four, representing the third month of the fall.

In May, Fiocruz registered the largest shipment ever delivered, with 21 million doses with the AstraZeneca formula made available to the Ministry of Health. In June, that number dropped to 18.2 million doses. In July there were 14.5 million doses. In August, 11.4 million doses were delivered, including the shipment sent to the PNI, this Friday (27).

With that, the Foundation totals 91.9 million doses. 8 million less than what was initially estimated for the first half. In other words, less doses and more production time than the foundation itself predicted.

In a statement, Fiocruz claims so far it has received 15 batches of API sufficient for the production of about 93 million doses. The foundation explained that in February and March, there was an effort by AstraZeneca to send a larger number of batches than agreed, which allowed for the staggering of production. As of May, the pharmacist resumed sending two contracted monthly batches.

At the end, the vaccine is lacking. Some Brazilian cities, such as Juiz de Fora, in Minas Gerais, had to suspend the application of the second dose of the Oxford/AstraZeneca vaccine, produced by the Foundation. Vaccination with the immunizing agent was normalized last Thursday (26/8). The application will be retroactive so that instead of the 12-week break initially mandated by the Ministry of Health or the 8-week break in the new guidelines, people will end up with a longer, 14-week break.

Three more batches of monthly APIs are scheduled to be delivered in September, October and November. The amount of raw material, according to Fiocruz, will generate 70 million doses of vaccine by the end of the year.

The delivery schedule for vaccines manufactured with 100% national IFA is being revised and the Foundation’s forecast is that the first batch will only be ready in November. The expectation is to produce in 2021 around 50 million vaccines with national IFA, with deliveries scheduled for 2021 and 2022.

According to the Foundation, the schedule will be updated according to the progress of the project and the achievement of established objectives and goals. As this is a complex process, any changes to the schedule will be communicated with transparency and as soon as possible.

See the amount of doses delivered month by month:

January: 2 million (ready-made doses imported from India)

February: 2 million (ready-made doses imported from India)

March: 2.8 million per national production with imported API

April: 19.7 million per national production with imported API

May: 21 million per national production with imported API

June: 18.2 million per national production with imported API

July: 14.5 million per national production with imported API

August: 11.4 million per national production with imported API