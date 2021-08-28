Latin NCAP “zeroed” Renault Duster and Suzuki Swift

UPDATE: Renault released a clarification note on the Latin NCAP test. Read at the end of the article.

The Latin NCAP “zeroed” two models sold in Latin America, one of them is the Novo Duster, available in the Brazilian market. The other is the late Japanese Suzuki Swift, which stopped being offered here a few years ago.

In the new Latin NCAP protocol, the New Duster did not pass, even though it has a dual airbag and stability control (as well as traction) as standard.

Tested by the renowned ADAC (the famous German drivers’ association), the Novo Duster – cited as being produced in Latin America (Brazil and Colombia) and Romania (Dacia) – had only 29.47% adult protection.

In addition, the protection of children was 22.93% and, in the case of pedestrians, 50.79%. As for driver assistance with safety systems, Renault’s SUV had only 34.88%.

But, you may be wondering: Did Novo Duster not have 4 stars in Latin NCAP? Yes, so much so that Renault itself uses this as an advertisement for its product, however, as already mentioned, the institute’s new rules have zeroed the SUV’s score.

In a new test, the New Duster was criticized for not offering standard side airbags for Latin America and the Caribbean. In addition, in the frontal impact test, there was structural instability and fuel loss.

The Latin NCAP also criticized the opening of the door in a side impact and demanded that Renault take action to correct the problem, as well as the fuel leak.

In the case of the Suzuki Swift, not sold here, the Latin NCAP reported that the hatch does not offer stability control and does not recommend the use of child safety belts, as it is only available with a dual airbag and ABS.

Imported from Japan and India to the Latin region, Swift failed with 15.53% protection for adults, 0% (that’s right) for children, 66.07% for pedestrians and 6.98% for security systems. The Latin NCAP claimed that the Suzuki still has a lap seat belt for the fifth passenger…

Renault’s note on the test:

The Duster vehicle, which had its test released in August 2021, is exactly the same in terms of active and passive safety content as the vehicle that got four stars in adult protection and three stars in child protection, in test. carried out by the same institution in 2019.

In 2020 Latin NCAP changed the testing protocols and, because of that, the results are different.

It is important to emphasize that the Renault Duster strictly complies with the regulations in the countries where it is sold, surpassing them in some aspects. The model features various safety equipment such as ESP, blind spot alert, Multiview camera, ramp start assistant, among others, which are not required by law.

Renault believes that, just as there has been a great evolution in vehicle safety in recent years, the topic will continue to evolve and Renault will continue to offer products with a high level of safety.

