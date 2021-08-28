Learn 5 amazing juices to shield your immunity: win on flavor

Top Stories Rice cake with ham: perfect recipe for snack time

If you’re looking to give your immunity a boost today, 8/27, we have some great drink recipe tips for you. So how about learning some juice recipes to help you out? So see now 5 amazing juices to shield your immunity, here in the column Easy Recipes of Folha Go and do it today. They are easy to make and very fast. Check out!

Learn how to make 5 amazing juices to shield your immunity: delicious drinks

So, today we chose for you, the 5 best juice recipes for immunity that we found in our research. But, don’t worry, they’re easy to make and delicious, nothing ugly to drink, huh? So, read on to learn how to make the 5 amazing juices to shield immunity.

1. Orange, carrot and turmeric or turmeric juice: one of 5 juices perfect for your immunity

So, to make this juice you will need:

1 small carrot, peeled and chopped;

1/4 teaspoon of turmeric or turmeric;

1 unpeeled and seedless orange;

200ml of filtered water.

Initially, put all these ingredients in a blender, mixing well. Then strain the juice and drink it afterwards. We recommend that you drink the juice without straining, so that no vitamins in the juice are lost.

So, this orange juice with carrots and turmeric, in addition to increasing the body’s antioxidant capacity, fights premature aging and inflammatory diseases. But it still regulates blood sugar and keeps your health up to date.

2. Strawberry and tangerine juice:

So, to make this juice you will need:

5 medium washed strawberries;

1 tangerine without rind and without seed;

200ml of filtered water.

First, place all ingredients in a blender, mixing well. Okay, you can help yourself to this delicious juice.

Thus, strawberry and tangerine juice is rich in minerals such as calcium and magnesium. Thus, helping in fluid replacement. Therefore, an excellent juice for consumption after physical activities, as it avoids pain and cramps.

3. Strawberry juice with kiwi and mint:

So, to make this juice you will need:

5 medium washed strawberries;

1 kiwi without shell;

10 mint leaves;

200ml of filtered water

Initially, place all ingredients in a blender, mixing well. Okay, it can serve next.

So, strawberry juice with kiwi and mint is a low calorie juice. In addition it is: antioxidants, anti-inflammatory, anticancer and strengthens the immune system. As well as being a juice rich in minerals such as iron, calcium, phosphorus and potassium, it is ideal for digestion.

4. Carrot, ginger and turmeric or turmeric juice

So, to make this juice you will need:

1 small carrot, peeled and chopped;

3 pieces of 2cm ginger each without skin;

1 tablespoon (coffee) of turmeric or turmeric;

200ml of filtered water

So, start by putting all the ingredients in a blender and blend well. Then you can help yourself.

Well, carrot juice, ginger and turmeric is a juice with antibacterial, anti-inflammatory and antiseptic properties. Thus, it is a great juice to fight flu, colds and viruses in general.

5.Spinach juice with cucumber, cabbage, melon and lemon: another one of 5 amazing juices to shield your immunity

So, to make this juice you will need:

5 spinach leaves;

1 small cucumber;

A cabbage leaf;

1 medium slice of melon;

1 lemon juice;

200ml of filtered water.

Well, put all the ingredients in a blender and blend well. Then you can help yourself.

So, spinach, cucumber, kale, melon and lemon juice is a low calorie juice, rich in iron, calcium, phosphorus, potassium and magnesium. And besides, it’s also rich in vitamins A, C, K and B2, proteins and carbohydrates.

Furthermore, it also improves circulation, regulates blood sugar, prevents anemia, cancer and hypertension, improves fluid retention and maintains healthy skin, hair, eyes and nails.

Drinking tips for the 5 amazing juices for your immunity

So these drinks, 5 juices for your immunity, are full of health benefits. And they still have fruits and ingredients that we usually have at home. Too much isn’t it? Enjoy!

