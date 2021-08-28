Led by Luciano Huck, new Show of the Famous will have Fiuk and Wanessa Camargo · TV News

Globo announced this Friday (27) the cast of the new edition of Show dos Famosos, the first with Luciano Huck in charge after Fausto Silva left the station. The attraction’s next season starts on September 5th and will have names like Fiuk and Wanessa Camargo among the participants.

In addition to the duo, the new edition of the painting will feature Gloria Groove, Margareth Menezes, Diego Hypolito, Mariana Rios, Thiago Arancam, Vitor Kley and Robson Nunes. In total, nine artists will be in the running.

Participants who will honor music artists from various eras will be divided into three teams. Fiuk, Gloria Groove and Margareth Menezes form group A, while Thiago Arancam, Vitor Kley and Wanessa Camargo are group B. Diego Hypólito, Mariana Rios and Robson Nunes complete group C.

The new edition of the painting gave Globo a headache after Faustão left, in June of this year. Magazine Luiza, one of the network’s main advertisers, was concerned about the absence of the former owner of Domingão and urged executives to ensure that the attraction would continue on Sunday’s bars. Historically, the Show of the Famous has had good ratings.

The new Show dos Famosos will be held in São Paulo and will have a different jury in relation to the times of Fausto Silva. Ricardo Waddington is in charge of the development of Luciano Huck’s new project. In the initial weeks, the board will share space with Quem Quer Ser um Millionaire?.

The 5th of September also marks the debut of Luciano Huck in command of Domingão. In addition to the presenter, the program has artistic direction by Hélio Vargas and general direction by Clarissa Lopes.