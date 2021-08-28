Less fancy and more goals: Cristiano Ronaldo has changed his style of play since his Manchester days | international football

The player who enchanted the world with dribbles and frills on the left wing, beautiful moves, and a vain style, has become more and more a goal-scoring striker. A true record-breaking machine, which put him face to face in the fight with Lionel Messi for the position of best athlete on the planet. O ge separated some data that evidence the change.

+ Alex Ferguson and Rio Ferdinand help Cristiano Ronaldo return to Manchester United

+ Cristiano Ronaldo says goodbye to Juventus on social media: “Always in my heart”

1 of 3 — Photo: Infographics — Photo: Infographics

At Manchester United, Cristiano Ronaldo stood out mainly for his skill moves on the left side — Photo: Reproduction

Open from the left in the second row of Sir Alex Ferguson’s 4-4-2 at Manchester United, Cristiano already showed good technique in the finishing, power in the kick from outside the area, free kicks, and ease in heading.

However, he was not a player who stepped so much in the area and, even though he was already playing at a very high level, he did not produce as many goals, compared to the times of Real Madrid and even Juventus.

When it was presented by Real Madrid in 2009, CR7 became CR9, as shirt 7 was occupied by the legendary striker Raúl. A year later, the Portuguese would return to wear the shirt that consecrated him, but this momentary change in numbering was probably a message from the football gods that at that moment there would be a significant change in his style of play.

+ SPECIAL: Cristiano over a thousand

2 of 3 Cristiano Ronaldo wore Real Madrid shirt 9 in his first season at the club — Photo: Getty Images Cristiano Ronaldo wore the Real Madrid shirt 9 in his first season at the club — Photo: Getty Images

In his first season in Madrid, at the age of 24, the player has already achieved his best career goal average so far (0.94 goals per game). But it was from 2010/11 that he consolidated himself as a scoring machine: surpassed the 50-goal mark in six consecutive seasons.

Increasingly stepping into the area and evolving in penalty kicks, aerial ball, and submission with two legs, Cristiano Ronaldo began to achieve excellence in virtually all ways to get the ball into the goal. Comparing their average direct participation in goals in Manchester United, Real Madrid and Juventus, the change becomes clearer.

CR7 numbers since first stint at Manchester United Games goals Assists Direct participations in goals per game Manchester United (2003/04 to 2008/09) 292 118 53 0.58 Real Madrid (2009/10 to 2017/18) 438 450 118 1.29 Juventus (2018/19 to 2021/22)* 134 101 20 0.90

Cristiano Ronaldo won the Champions League on five occasions, one for Manchester United, in 2008/09 (when he was first voted the best player in the world), and another four for Real Madrid.

Looking at Guy’s numbers in the five victories of the main European club tournament, we can see how he wasn’t so familiar with Old Trafford’s nets, even though he was a Golden Ball.

CR7 numbers in five Champions League achievements Games goals Assists Direct participation in goals per game Champions League 08/09 (Manchester United) 12 4 3 0.58 Champions League 13/14 (Real Madrid) 11 17 5 two Champions League 15/16 (Real Madrid) 12 16 4 1.66 Champions League 16/17 (Real Madrid) 13 12 6 1.38 Champions League 17/18 (Real Madrid) 13 15 3 1.38

The attacker accumulates records. In the last edition of the Euro Cup, CR7 has reached some historic milestones, as top scorer in the competition and top scorer among all national teams. He too is the player with the most official goals in football history. He is the greatest scorer in the history of Real Madrid, the Portuguese national team and the European Champions League.

3 of 3 Cristiano Ronaldo builds career records — Photo: Darko Bandic/Reuters Cristiano Ronaldo accumulates career records — Photo: Darko Bandic/Reuters