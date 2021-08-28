LFA 114: Brazilian gets suffocated in the first round, but turns the fight around and wins the belt | combat

The LFA 114 was held this Friday, in St Louis, in the United States, had two belts at stake and both with Brazilians in the disputes. For the vacant featherweight title, Bruno Souza had a hard time against Javier Garcia, but managed to turn around and win the title. For the interim fly belt, João Camilo was dominated by Charles Johnson, who won by technical knockout.

With Chinzo Machida in the corner, Bruno Souza wins the featherweight belt

A disciple of the Machida family, Bruno Souza competed for the vacant featherweight belt against Mexican Javier Garcia and had no easy time, facing a tough five-round duel.

– My opponent surprised me at times, but I’m very happy with this victory. He’s a dangerous guy, I wasn’t able to knock him out, but I managed to score and win, and that’s the most important thing – cheered Bruno, who subsequently asked for a chance in the UFC.

Bruno had a hard time in the first round. In the early moments, he suffered a knockdown when he received a right blow from the right. On the ground, the Brazilian was still attacked with a hand triangle, but managed to resist and escape, continuing in the dispute. From there, Bruno took control of the fight. In the same style that characterized Lyoto Machida, the Brazilian controlled the distance well and landed more blows. In the fourth round, Garcia got to scare him again by taking him down and trying to attack his back, but it wasn’t efficient. Bruno defended himself, returned to dominate the fight and won the victory by unanimous decision of the judges (triple 49-46).

João Camilo is surpassed by the interim champion

João Camilo challenged the interim fly champion, Charles Johnson, but he didn’t do well. After accepting a few minutes in the standup, the Brazilian started trying to take the fight to the ground, but ran into Johnson’s good defense, who managed to defend himself and keep the fight standing. The American took advantage even on the ground, where he almost submitted in the final seconds of the first round, but the bell sounded and saved his opponent. Johnson came back more determined in the next stage, hitting good blows while standing and punishing Camilo on the ground. The Brazilian could not defend himself and was the target of a barrage of punches and elbows, forcing the referee to interrupt and order the technical knockout.

– I want to tell the UFC that I’m ready. I work too hard to get opportunities like this and now is a good time for that – said the champion after the fight.

Who also shone on the main card was Jimmy Lawson. The heavyweight took just 18 seconds to send Anthony Garrett to the canvas, earning an impressive knockout. See the video below:

LFA 114

August 27, 2021, in St. Louis (USA)

MAIN CARD

Bruno Souza defeated Javier Garcia by unanimous decision

Charles Johnson beat João Camilo at 4m07s of R2

Jimmy Lawson beat Anthony Garrett by KO at 18s of R1

Joseph Holmes beat DeWayne Diggs by submission at 2:48 in R2

Ben Bennett beat Elmar Umarov by TKO in the 58s of R2

William Starks defeated Irfan Mulabitinovic by submission in the 4m16s of R2

PRELIMINARY CARD

Raheam Forest beat Colin Parr by knockout 1m31s from R1

Dan Moriarty beat Joey Scanian by TKO at 3m20s of R1

Ira Lukowsky beat Alex Macias by TKO at 2:32 in R1

Aaron Lake beat Josh Sutherlin by TKO at 2:09 in R1

Mervin Miller beat Terry Copling via split decision

Justin Richter defeated Kris Lorenzo via unanimous decision

Bill Smith beat Kendall Whited by submission at 2:29 in R1